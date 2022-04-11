Tennessee Joins Future SEC Member Texas In Rare No. 1 Rankings Club

There is tons of buzz on the campus of Tennessee lately, thanks to the men’s baseball team. Since that program has climbed the polls to the top of the rankings, Tennessee has now accomplished something that only one other school has ever achieved. Tennessee and the Texas Longhorns are the only Division I schools ever to have a No. 1 national ranking in baseball, football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and softball.

We all know about the success under Pat Summitt that put women’s basketball on the map. During her time in Knoxville, the late Coach Summitt won multiple national championships and enjoyed many No. 1 rankings. Kellie Harper took over that program in 2019.

But women’s softball and basketball aren’t the only programs that have flourished recently. Rick Barnes led the men’s basketball team to the No. 1 spot during the 2018-2019 season.

I know the football program has had their problems over the last decade, but Tennessee did hold the No. 1 spot at the conclusion of the 1999 season after they won the national championship. The current football team is a work in progress, but the future looks bright compared to where they were just 15 months ago.

Now Tony Vitello and the men’s baseball team (31-1) have taken over the college baseball world with a No. 1 ranking of their own, the only time in history that the baseball team has held this ranking. Hopefully it’s a sign of even bigger accomplishments to come.

Tennessee athletics haven’t looked this nice in a very long time, and now they need football to get back into the conversation. We all know that football ultimately drives the ratings on campus, but Tony Vitello, Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper have given this school something to be excited about.

Tennessee fans are ready for more championship banners to be raised, but for now, this will do.