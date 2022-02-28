Tennessee And Arkansas Move Up To No. 13 and 14 in A.P. Poll, Auburn, Kentucky Fall To 5 And 7

Videos by OutKick

Tennessee and Arkansas each jumped four spots to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) beat then-No. 3 Auburn, 67-62, at home on Saturday, while Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) beat then-No. 6 Kentucky, 75-73, at home. Auburn (25-4, 13-3), which leads the SEC by one game over Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, dropped two spots to No. 5. Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) fell one spot to No. 7.

The other ranked SEC team is Alabama (19-10, 9-7) at No. 25 after falling one spot.

The SEC regular season comes to an end this week with two more games on the schedule for all 14 members before the SEC Tournament opens on March 9 in Tampa, Florida. Tennessee will be in action Tuesday night at Georgia (6-23, 1-15) at 6:30 p.m. eastern on the SEC Network.

Arkansas will host LSU (20-9, 8-8) Wednesday (ESPN2, 9 p.m.) with Auburn hosting Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8) at the same time on the SEC Network. Key Saturday games with likely SEC title implications are Arkansas at Tennessee (ESPN, noon), South Carolina (17-11, 8-8) at Auburn (SEC Network, 1 p.m.) and Florida (18-11, 8-8) hosting Kentucky (CBS, 2 p.m.)

Gonzaga (24-3) remained No. 1 in the poll despite a 67-57 loss at Saint Mary’s on Saturday night. Saint Mary’s (24-6) moved from No. 23 to No. 19.

Arizona (25-3) also stayed at No. 2, even though it lost 79-63 at unranked Colorado (19-10). Baylor (24-5) moved from No. 10 to No. 3 after beating No. 5 Kansas, 80-70, at home on Saturday. Kansas (23-5) dropped one spot to No. 6.

Duke (25-4) moved from No. 7 to No. 4, replacing Purdue, which lost 68-65 to unranked Michigan State (19-9). Purdue (24-5) is now No. 8.

Providence (24-3) is No. 9. Texas Tech (22-7) was No. 9 but lost to unranked TCU, 69-66, and fell to No. 12. Wisconsin (23-5).

In all, seven top 10 teams lost on Saturday.

The second 10 also has No. 11 Villanova, No. 14 Houston in a tie for that spot with Arkansas, No. 16 USC, No. 17 UCLA, No. 18 Connecticut and No. 20 Illinois. The bottom five has No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Murray State, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa.