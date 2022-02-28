in NCAAB

Tennessee And Arkansas Move Up To No. 13 and 14 in A.P. Poll, Auburn, Kentucky Fall To 5 And 7

updated

Tennessee and Arkansas each jumped four spots to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively, in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 SEC) beat then-No. 3 Auburn, 67-62, at home on Saturday, while Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) beat then-No. 6 Kentucky, 75-73, at home. Auburn (25-4, 13-3), which leads the SEC by one game over Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, dropped two spots to No. 5. Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) fell one spot to No. 7.

The other ranked SEC team is Alabama (19-10, 9-7) at No. 25 after falling one spot.

The SEC regular season comes to an end this week with two more games on the schedule for all 14 members before the SEC Tournament opens on March 9 in Tampa, Florida. Tennessee will be in action Tuesday night at Georgia (6-23, 1-15) at 6:30 p.m. eastern on the SEC Network.

Arkansas will host LSU (20-9, 8-8) Wednesday (ESPN2, 9 p.m.) with Auburn hosting Mississippi State (17-12, 8-8) at the same time on the SEC Network. Key Saturday games with likely SEC title implications are Arkansas at Tennessee (ESPN, noon), South Carolina (17-11, 8-8) at Auburn (SEC Network, 1 p.m.) and Florida (18-11, 8-8) hosting Kentucky (CBS, 2 p.m.)

Gonzaga (24-3) remained No. 1 in the poll despite a 67-57 loss at Saint Mary’s on Saturday night. Saint Mary’s (24-6) moved from No. 23 to No. 19.

Arizona (25-3) also stayed at No. 2, even though it lost 79-63 at unranked Colorado (19-10). Baylor (24-5) moved from No. 10 to No. 3 after beating No. 5 Kansas, 80-70, at home on Saturday. Kansas (23-5) dropped one spot to No. 6.

Duke (25-4) moved from No. 7 to No. 4, replacing Purdue, which lost 68-65 to unranked Michigan State (19-9). Purdue (24-5) is now No. 8.

Providence (24-3) is No. 9. Texas Tech (22-7) was No. 9 but lost to unranked TCU, 69-66, and fell to No. 12. Wisconsin (23-5).

In all, seven top 10 teams lost on Saturday.

The second 10 also has No. 11 Villanova, No. 14 Houston in a tie for that spot with Arkansas, No. 16 USC, No. 17 UCLA, No. 18 Connecticut and No. 20 Illinois. The bottom five has No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Murray State, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 24 Iowa.

Arkansas RazorbacksAssociated PressAuburn TigersKentucky WildcatsNCAA TournamentSEC basketball

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

