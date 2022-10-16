Jay Cutler Puts In-State Rivalry Aside To Supply Tennessee Football With Victory Cigars After Alabama Win

“Smoke ’em if you got ’em,” is what they say in Tuscaloosa and Knoxville after Tennessee and Alabama get together on the gridiron. As has long been the tradition on The Third Saturday In October, the winning team lights up victory cigars on the field and in the locker room after the game.

On Saturday, it was the Volunteers who sparked ’em up. Tennessee ended a 16-year losing streak in epic fashion in front of a sold-out crowd and the scenes were incredible.

Following the win, the Vols and their fans pulled out their cigars and sent a large plume of smoke into the air that hovered over Neyland Stadium. It was a truly remarkable image.

A cloud of cigar smoke wafts over a winning Neyland pic.twitter.com/yVJAKXeabS — Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 15, 2022

Head coach Josh Heupel and his players enjoyed the tradition and lit up some big stogies on the field and in the locker room.

This man right here. pic.twitter.com/w6RCBEdGn1 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

Smoke em if you got em! pic.twitter.com/DabJ44QDNA — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath, who hit the game-winner as time expired, was really enjoying himself. And rightfully so.

This walk-off hero is enjoying his best life. pic.twitter.com/IzvHhwrOJq — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

Even Peyton Manning got in on the action!

Needless to say, the cigar smoke was thick throughout East Tennessee and carried long into the night. While many of the players may not know a single thing about what they were smoking, there is one man who did, and it was an unlikely suspect.

Jay Cutler, a cigar aficionado who gave up on trying to quit his habit, helped supply the Volunteers football team with their victory celebration.

One of the people who supplied the Tennessee football team with cigars was none other than Jay Cutler, the former Vanderbilt QB.



Why did he do it?



“He wanted us to beat Bama,” says a Vols administrator. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 16, 2022

Now, this might seem strange, considering that Cutler played his college ball at Vanderbilt. The Commodores and Volunteers are in-state rivals. The former NFL quarterback was willing to put his differences aside for the good of watching the Crimson Tide lose.

It was also a publicity stunt. Cutler’s company, Outsider, has a brand of cigars and used the opportunity to promote them. Whatever the reason, Tennessee smoking Jay Cutler’s cigars to celebrate a win over Nick Saban is pretty awesome.