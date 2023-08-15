Tee Higgins Hypes Up Bengals WR Trio With Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd: ‘Blood Couldn’t Make Us Any Closer’

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best wide receiver group in the NFL with Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. Certainly, the Miami Dolphins might have something to say about it. So, too, might the Los Angeles Chargers.

The funny thing is that all three teams have a quarterback taken in the first six picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though, there’s no debate that Joe Burrow is the best of that group.

It can be tough for NFL teams to manage multiple talented wide receivers. Receivers, by and large, want the quarterback to throw them the ball. And, there’s only one ball. That ball can only go to one of them per play.

That’s what makes the Bengals trio so special. Those guys genuinely care for one another and it comes across on the football field. There’s a rare unselfishness across the room.

Higgins probably said it best: “We’re like brothers. Blood couldn’t make us any closer.”

Tyler Boyd is the veteran of the group, having spent all seven of his NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He turns 29 in November. He posted back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 — prior to Joe Burrow or Tee Higgins joining the team.

Since then, he’s mostly contributed as the clear third. Boyd has at least 50 catches and 750 yards receiving in each of the past three seasons.

Higgins came on board the same time as Burrow. Cincinnati drafted both players in that incredible 2020 NFL Draft.

Higgins is coming off his own back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons, making exactly 74 catches in both years. He’s the clear Robin to Chase’s Batman, but that’s probably an unfair comparison to Higgins. He’s a star in his own right.

Tee Higgins #5, Tyler Boyd #83, and Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals walk across the field during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Chase won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season and posted another 1,000+ yard season last year despite missing five games.

The team wants to keep all three of its “blood brothers” and why wouldn’t they? That trio has over 6,000 yards combined in the last two seasons. That accounts for nearly 70% of Burrow’s passing yardage over that time.

Of course, with any great team comes financial constraints. Can the Cincinnati Bengals afford to keep Burrow, Chase and Higgins?

That’s a question for another day. For this year, sit back and enjoy one of the great wide receiver trios catching passes from one of the league’s dynamic star quarterbacks for at least one more season.