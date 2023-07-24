Ted Nugent Slams Jason Aldean’s Critics: ‘Laugh In Their Face’

Videos by OutKick

Ted Nugent thinks the outrage surrounding Jason Aldean is being caused by “weird people.”

The country music star is facing serious backlash because the music video for his hit song “Try That In A Small Town” features footage from the 2020 riots that destroyed American cities.

Apparently, reminding people of history is simply not acceptable for some people. Fortunately, Aldean has refused to bend the knee and Ted Nugent has now also come to his defense.

NEW: Jason Aldean refuses to back down during his Cincinnati concert last night in response to backlash from his new music video, 'Try That in a Small Town' where Aldean condemns far-left riots.



“What I am is a proud American.”



“I love our country. I want to see it restored to… pic.twitter.com/B3aDC2UhGe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2023

Nugent said the following during an appearance on Fox News:

Now, I know there’s a bunch of idiots out there, but you need to learn to get a kick out of the idiots. The idiots hate this Jason Aldean song because they hate when we push back against violence. They always get it 180 degrees wrong. This song is against violence. The song is about self-defense. The song is about protecting your loved ones in your neighborhood. If you find fault with a song that celebrates protecting your loved ones, your neighborhood, you might be going down to Target to the Satan display and get down on your knees. These are just weird people. We dismiss them because they’ve gotten out of hand because they’ve got no soul. I laugh in their face.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Ted Nugent supports Jason Aldean.

Ted Nugent supporting Jason Aldean shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. Nugent is a free speech proponent, and is a very patriotic American.

Anything less than support for Aldean would have come as a huge shock. It would have been off-brand for the popular rocker.

Well, no worries because Ted Nugent has Jason Aldean’s back.

He’s also not wrong. People tried to accuse Aldean of being racist, pro-lynching and a bunch of other insane stuff simply because his video featured riot footage and promoted small town values.

It was an unhinged reaction. Aldean even had to respond to allegations the video promoted violence.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Ted Nugent and millions of regular people are standing behind Jason Aldean. It’s been great to see. The song is also shooting up the charts.

It goes to show not bending the knee can lead to not just surviving cancelation attempts but it brings more people to your side.

Jason Aldean isn’t bending the knee to cancelation attempts. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

There’s certainly a lesson to be learned from this entire situation. Let’s hope more people speak up for common sense. You simply can’t let the woke mob and pro-outrage crowd win.