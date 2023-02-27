Apple Releases Uplifting ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer

Videos by OutKick

“Ted Lasso” returns for season three March 15, and Apple has a new preview out.

The hit show with Jason Sudeikis follows an American football coach turned soccer coach in England. Ever since its 2020 premiere, “Ted Lasso” has been one of the most uplifting and inspiring shows on TV.

It looks like the tone and temp fans have come to love won’t change in season three. Watch the awesome preview set to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones.

Is this the end of “Ted Lasso”?

So far, there’s been no official word on whether or not “Ted Lasso” is coming to an end with season three. While the people at Apple and Sudeikis might know, the general public definitely does not.

Well, does it feel like the show is coming to an end judging from this trailer? I think the answer to that is a yes.

This trailer definitely feels like it’s a send-off for one of the best shows of the past few years. Again, that’s not official, but how could you interpret this any other way?

Apple released a new uplifting preview for “Ted Lasso” season three. (Photo by 27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Not only is “Ted Lasso” an awesome series, but it’s also the best role of Sudeikis’ career. I’m not even sure there’s a close second.

When people now think of Jason Sudeikis, they think of “Ted Lasso.” The two are inseparable at this point. That’s what happens when you give the performance of a lifetime.

That’s also not me just saying that. His awards do all the talking. He’s personally won multiple awards for “Ted Lasso,” including two Golden Globes, two Critics’ Choice awards and a pair of Emmy awards. The show has also won a bunch of awards outside of just him. The man is out here stacking up wins like he’s Michael Jordan.

“Ted Lasso” returns March 15 for season three. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

If this is the end of the road for “Ted Lasso,” it’s been one hell of an uplifting and motivating ride. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what we get March 15.