Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond Will Be Included In FIFA 23

The ‘Ted Lasso’ craze knows no bounds. The beloved character played by Jason Sudeikis and the fictional team he manages in the show, AFC Richmond, is coming to the FIFA 23 video game.

The trailer featuring the character and team from the hit show on Apple TV+ was released on Sept. 21. Gamers will be able to use the fictional team starting on Sept. 20 with the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23 being released on Sept. 27.

Lasso is featured in the game, along with some of the most popular people from the show including Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas.

Players can select Lasso to coach any team and will also also be able to recruit any other coach to manage AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso In FIFA 23

Sudeikis leads the voice-over in the EA Sports trailer adding typical Lasso flair in saying “EA Sports, I’m in the game … ooh, did I sound like the guy?”

‘Ted Lasso’ had a big-time at the Emmys last week, taking home awards for best comedy series and directing for a comedy series. Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, who plays Kent, both won acting awards as well.

EA Sports adding Lasso and AFC Richmond to its game shows just how big ‘Ted Lasso’ has become all over the world. FIFA is EA Sports’ most popular and profitable game it releases year after year.