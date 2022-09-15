Tech Company CEO Implies Layoffs Targeted White People First

The woke olympics are at it again, this time at major tech company Twilio.

Twilio, which “provides programmable communication tools for making and receiving phone calls, sending and receiving text messages, and performing other communication functions,” recently announced via an email from its CEO that it would be laying off 11% of the workforce.

The firings were ostensibly done to rein in costs and increase profitability, which on its own wouldn’t be newsworthy.

But mass layoffs without woke politics appears to unfortunately be a relic of the past.

Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s CEO, detailed in the announcement that the decisions were not made solely on the basis of job performance, redundancy, seniority or salary, but as a committed member of the institutional left, they were largely based on race.

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 07: CEO of Twilio Jeff Lawson and Erica Lawson walk to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, and technology worlds will converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

An important paragraph, buried deep into his lengthy email, discusses how the company made its decision through an “Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression lens:”

“As you all know, we are committed to becoming an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression company. Layoffs like this can have a more pronounced impact on marginalized communities, so we were particularly focused on ensuring our layoffs – while a business necessity today – were carried out through an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression lens.”

There’s really no other way to interpret this other than it being an admission that Lawson and the company’s leadership decided who to fire based on race.

By saying that layoffs “can have a more pronounced impact on marginalized communities,” the implication is clear that they specifically targeted white people to be fired ahead of anyone who they determine to be part of a “marginalized community.”

As always, “Anti-Racism” is progressive code for just straight up racism.

It’s part of the same anti-reality craze where those on the left expect the public to believe that naming something the opposite of what it actually means is entirely legitimate.

The nonsensical “Inflation Reduction Act” comes to mind, as does the offensive, horrifying comparisons of Antifa to World War II soldiers because the name technically stands for “anti-facist.”

It’s also reminiscent of the Minnesota teacher’s union that demanded white people be fired first:

But racism is racism, and according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and despite the best efforts of “Anti-Racist” woke activists and CEO’s, even white people are protected against race-based discrimination:

But Big Tech CEO’s, in their desperation to maintain unadulterated allegiance to the current acceptable set of liberal opinions, don’t seem to believe the laws apply to them.

Hopefully those who lost their jobs at Twilio will stand up for common sense, fairness, equality and fight back against the harmful racism of modern woke politics.