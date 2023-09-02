Former TCU Football Player Gunned Down Outside Of Bar

Videos by OutKick

Former TCU football player Wes Smith was shot and killed Friday.

The TCU student, who was 21, was outside of a Fort Worth bar when Matthew Purdy allegedly walked up to Smith and shot him multiple times, according to the Daily Mail. Purdy was taken into custody shortly after carrying out the alleged murder. Purdy told police the two briefly spoke before shooting him in the shoulder, stomach and head.

Two people fled the scene, and Purdy allegedly pursued them, and told police he would have shot another woman if he had more bullets, according to the same report (via The Star-Telegram). Purdy remains in police custody at the time of publication.

Former TCU football player Wes Smith shot and killed. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Wes Smith was a standout athlete.

Smith spent two years playing football for the Horned Frogs as a walk-on after a successful prep career coming out of St. George’s Independent School in Tennessee.

He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Tennessee for the division two level, according to The Daily Mail. He also played lacrosse and basketball during his time in high school before taking his talents to TCU.

Now, at the age of 21, his life has been stolen from him in a senseless act of violence.

Murder Suspect in Custody pic.twitter.com/VhTS3XocEK — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) September 2, 2023

Mayor Mattie Parker expressed her condolences for Wes Smith late Friday night, and even revealed he was coaching her son’s football team.

Early this morning, Wes Smith was shot and killed in a senseless act of gun violence. Wes was a TCU student and a remarkable young man who impacted countless lives including my own son as a football coach for his middle school team. (1/3) — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) September 2, 2023

Hopefully, justice is found after this brutally violent and unacceptable action. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wes Smith’s family during this incredibly difficult time.