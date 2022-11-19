TCU Survives With Last-Second FG, Keeping College Football Playoff Dreams Alive

On a day where subpar matchups around college football were plenty, the TCU Horned Frogs gave fans a game to remember in Waco. As Baylor led late in the fourth quarter, it was a last-second field goal that saved TCU’s season and playoff dreams.

This Sonny Dykes-led squad trailed 28-26 with just under two minutes remaining. TCU drove down the field, thanks to quarterback Max Duggan, and pulled off the win. If this is a dream season for the Horned Frogs, they are certainly playing the part of Cinderella.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan. (Getty Images)

It was an incredible performance from a TCU team that was missing key players like running back Kendre Miller late in the game. TCU is now one game away from the Big 12 title game. Since they have already clinched a spot, all the Horned Frogs need to do is win out, which includes beating Iowa State next weekend.

But as we witnessed on Saturday, this feels like a dream season for Sonny Dykes. If TCU can go through a game like that, I don’t see how the Horned Frogs don’t win a Big 12 championship. There’s only so much Baylor could’ve done in this game, with their luck running out on defense.

The collective sigh you heard around the country were Tennessee fans hoping for the upset today. Now, the Vols have to wait for another team in the College Football Playoff top-four to drop a game. Today was the perfect opportunity, but TCU had other plans.

We’ll see what happens the rest of the day, but we can only hope to get further games like the one in Texas.