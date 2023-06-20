Controversial Balk Called On Oral Roberts Results In Run For TCU, Reignites Age-Old Debate Of ‘What Is A Balk?’

Videos by OutKick

Oral Roberts was on the wrong end of a balk call during Tuesday’s College World Series elimination game that resulted in a run scored for TCU. There is a lot of debate as to whether the call was warranted.

It went down in the top of the fourth inning. The Horned Frogs had a runners on second and third.

Josh Caravalho, a sophomore with more than 50 innings under his belt in 2023, was on the mound for the Golden Eagles. He was pitching to outfielder Austin Davis with two outs.

The balk was called on his 18th pitch of the afternoon. By rule, a balk is defined as: “when a pitcher makes an illegal motion on the mound that the umpire deems to be deceitful to the runner(s).” The penalty for a balk results in a dead ball, and each runner shall advance one base.

Thus, the runner on third came home for TCU’s second run of the game on the balk call.

TCU scored its second run of the game after a balk was called on Oral Roberts pitcher Joshua Caravalho. pic.twitter.com/T0MimnDA4H — ESPN (@espn) June 20, 2023

Here’s another look at the called balk:

A Brooks Fowler balk brings home another TCU run, extending its lead to 2-0. pic.twitter.com/2XNWisiDHm — Peter Flaherty III (@PeterGFlaherty) June 20, 2023

Frustration immediately ensued over the decision.

Oral Roberts once again getting screwed over by umpires. How was that a balk? Just bc you think the player is in the stretch doesn’t mean it’s a bulk. Shitty umpires messing up a great game man. One run is enough to win with teams this good. #CWS #CWS2023 #CWSOmaha — Ian Mezlak (@mezz08) June 20, 2023

Why in the world is Angel Campos allowed to do a #CWS game? That balk against Oral Roberts was a joke just like majority of his calls in the Clemson Regional were! The NCAA needs new umpires if people like Angel Campos are doing CWS games #NCAABaseball — Trent Simpson (@TMoney_8) June 20, 2023

Umpire calls a balk forcing in a run bc the pitcher didn't declare if he was pitching from the stretch or windup?? Wtf are we doing here. Oral Roberts down 2-0 after 3 innings smh #CWSOmaha — not kyle (@Yank33Clipp3r) June 20, 2023

That… wasn’t a balk. No clue what the umpire thought he saw there. https://t.co/OsNMgiQlZ0 — Jonathan Huskey (@jonathanhuskey) June 20, 2023

The ump behind the plate for the 1st LSU/Tenn matchup is behind the plate for the TCU/ORU right now. And he makes a questionable balk call leading to a TCU run. At least he won’t be behind the plate for our game tonight. — No-L ✨ (@the1stNoeI) June 20, 2023

Gotta be honest, didn’t look like a Balk — Jackson Day Jr (@jacksondayjr) June 20, 2023

Bogus balk call gives TCU a run… sheesh that was a bad call — Benjamin Dallman (@BHCC_CoachBen) June 20, 2023

Further clarification found that the balk was a result of a weird, niche rule.

The balk was called because the home plate umpire ruled that Caravalho did not declare whether he was pitching from the stretch or the windup prior to throwing the pitch. By rule, a pitcher must declare.

Surely, if you’re like me, that doesn’t clear anything up. I’m just as confused as I was before the pitch was thrown and the balk was called.

WHAT IS A BALK?!

Regardless of whether it was the correct call or not, TCU’s second run was the beginning of the end for Oral Roberts. The momentum swung entirely in favor of the Horned Frogs.