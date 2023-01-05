TCU Athletic Director Clowns Darren Rovell Over ‘Fake News’ Report On National Championship Ticket Sales

Just when it seemed the TCU Horned Frogs couldn’t get anymore likable than they already are, they get more likable than they already were.

TCU is a great college football story. They went from a preseason unranked team to College Football Playoff. Vegas odds had them around 200-1 to make the playoff prior to the season and they became the longest shot to reach the final four in the CFP’s history.

Then, as touchdown underdogs, they beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the National Championship game on Monday night against Georgia.

Linebacker Dee Winters and wide receiver Quentin Johnston of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Their starting quarterback, Max Duggan, played his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation and ultimately finished second behind Caleb Williams.

And now, their athletic director enters his name into the ring of lovable Frogs.

If you come at TCU, you best not miss

Jeremiah Donati, TCU’s AD, responded to a Darren Rovell tweet suggesting that the Horned Frogs didn’t sell their National Championship ticket allotment.

Donati refuted Rovell’s claim — calling it “fake news” — and urged the “reporter” to contact the AD with future questions about the program.

Fake news. 👇🏼 Was ironically just in our ticket office and confirmed. We sold out of our allotment with well over 5,000 ticket requests we couldn’t fill. Feel free to contact me directly in the future Darren with your questions. https://t.co/t3gMkmY34M — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) January 4, 2023

Darren Rovell isn’t exactly known for his correct takes, so this shouldn’t come as much surprise. It is worth noting, though, that Rovell tweeted this just after TCU won the Fiesta Bowl.

He says TCU didn’t sell out its ticket allotment for the National Championship prior to TCU actually being in the National Championship. Likely, those tickets weren’t offered to the public but just a select group.

According to sources, both Georgia and TCU were allotted 20,000 tickets to the game.

As Donati notes, TCU had 5,000 more requests than tickets, so presumably at least 25,000 tickets were already requested by the school’s fans and alumni.

No matter how you slice it, the Frogs will be well represented in Los Angeles on Monday night.