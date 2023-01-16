Former 4* Tennessee QB Transfers To Big Ten Program

Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The former 4* Tennessee QB recruit announced Sunday that he’s transferring to Bloomington to play for Tom Allen with four years of eligibility left..

Jackson’s older brother Trayce Jackson-Davis is a star on Indiana’s basketball team and a potential NBA prospect. He’s also from the state.

Indiana isn’t known for being a program that lands high quality QB prospects. In fact, the Hoosiers are known for being a bit of a cellar dweller in football.

Every once in a while the Hoosiers will string together a solid season, but that’s few and far between. The last great QB the team had was Michael Penix and they were surprisingly competitive at times.

Now, Tayven Jackson will wear the crimson and cream for Tom Allen.

QB Tayven Jackson announces he's transferring to Indiana.

There’s also a very real chance Jackson could push for playing time immediately. The Hoosiers don’t have a crystal clear cut dominant QB1 under center.

Connor Bazelak saw the most reps in 2022 and Dexter Williams II also got a taste of playing time along with Jack Tuttle. However, none were impressive. That means there should be a wide open QB competition in the spring that should give Tayven Jackson the opportunity to earn playing time against Bazelak and Williams.

He started his college career at Tennessee.

The fact he’s back with his brother is just the cherry on top. If you’re an Indiana fan, you should definitely be optimistic about this news. The Hoosiers have a legit QB prospect. Now, he has to go out and prove he belongs.