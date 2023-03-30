Survey Of 45,000 Golfers Reveals Overwhelming Majority Are Against Rolling Back The Golf Ball

Videos by OutKick

Two weeks after the USGA and R&A revealed their plans to introduce a rule that would roll back the golf ball, TaylorMade has shared results from a survey it conducted asking golfers how they feel about the proposal.

Spoiler alert: most golfers are totally against the idea.

TaylorMade, one of golf’s biggest equipment and ball manufacturers, surveyed over 45,000 golfers. The survey consisted of participants from more than 100 countries, varying skill levels, and a variety of ages.

The most general question on the survey asked “to the best of your knowledge, do you agree with the proposed golf ball rule?”

Only 19% of respondents answered yes with 81% answering no.

As for whether or not the participants think that the average hitting distances in professional golf need to be reduced, 77% responded no with 23% saying that distances do need to be reduced.

A TaylorMade golf survey reveals the majority of golfers are against the proposal to roll back the golf ball. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

TaylorMade will use the feedback it received from the survey in a response to the USGA and R&A’s agreed-upon proposal.

The two governing bodies stated that increased hitting distances “threaten golf’s long-term sustainability and undermines the core principle that a broad and balanced set of playing skills” that should “remain the primary determinant of success in golf.”

The proposal is a Model Local Rule (MLR) that would only affect “elite competitions.” Given that it is a local rule, certain tournament organizers could choose to implement it while others may not. Augusta National, the PGA of America, the PGA Tour, and LIV Golf have not committed to adopting the rule, which the USGA and R&A would like to be put in place by January 2026.

