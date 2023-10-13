One X Video Proves Why The NFL Loves Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans might enjoy complaining about Taylor Swift, but there’s a very simple reason the league loves her:

She does major numbers.

Swift is currently the most famous entertainer on the planet, and it’s hard to think about who might even be second. Is there a single other famous person on the planet who moves the needle like Swift?

If there is, they definitely don’t jump to mind. She’s not selling out basketball arenas. She sells out football stadiums with sky-high ticket prices in every city she visits.

Now, she’s appeared at three NFL games amid rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce. I’m still not sold it’s not a giant PR stunt, but I digress.

Taylor Swift continues to attend NFL games. Her engagement on X is huge. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift puts up huge viewership numbers for the NFL.

She was in the house Thursday night to watch the Chiefs beat the Broncos, and she also pulled off a pretty neat accomplishment. She had the most-watched X video of the night on the NFL’s official account.

The league posted a video of her in attendance, and it received 4.1 million views. That crushed every single other video posted by the league Thursday.

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

The only other video to break the one million mark was the video of a moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attack in Israel.

A moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attacks in Israel. pic.twitter.com/9WZVsRW91S — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2023

The most-viewed game clip didn’t even break a million views, and the announcement graphic of the final score capped out at one million.

Is there still any doubt in your mind why the NFL loves Taylor Swift? She’s literally as much as four times as popular as actual highlights posted WHILE THE GAME WAS HAPPENING.

Viewers at home might not have cared at all about Swift, but younger viewers scrolling through X couldn’t get enough. At the very least, they engaged with the content to pump up its numbers.

Taylor Swift puts up big numbers for the NFL. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

You better get used to seeing Swift around because the NFL will do whatever it takes to keep the gravy train rolling.