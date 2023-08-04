Taylor Swift Brought Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Bianka On Stage During Concert at SoFi Stadium

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift hugged and gave a gift to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s 6-year-old daughter Bianka during her soldout show at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Each night Taylor hands out her “Red” hat she wears during her performance of her hit 2012 song “22” to a lucky fan member. Last night’s fan held a special meaning to Swift, who was a friend of the Bryant family.

Taylor Swift embraces Kobe’s daughter Bianka during last night’s concert. (Instagram: VanessaBryant)

BIANKA BRYANT WAS BROUGHT ON STAGE

“Thank you, Taylor Swift,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram while also including a photo of her daughter and Swift embracing in the middle of the stage. Bianka was then given Swift’s iconic hat before returning to her seats with the rest of her family and dancing the night away to all of Taylor’s hits.

As for mom Vanessa, she wore a customized Kobe / Taylor jacket with the word “Swiftie” embroidered at the top and a photo of her late husband Kobe with Taylor. The lyric “Say You’ll Remember Me” from her song “Wildest Dreams,” was also patched on the jacket.

Vanessa Bryant shared a customized Taylor Swift – Kobe jacket on her Instagram. (Instagram: VanessaBryant)

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS KNOWN THE BRYANT FAMILY FOR YEARS

Kobe Bryant knew Taylor throughout the years as she was becoming a pop superstar. In fact, Kobe was the one that presented her with a banner for the record amount of soldout shows at the arena in 2015.

This coming January 26th will be four years since Kobe and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident.