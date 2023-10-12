Bad News NFL Fans: Taylor Swift Reportedly Attending Chiefs/Broncos Game

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans better prepare for another massive dose of Taylor Swift force fed to them Thursday night.

Swift has taken the NFL world by storm ever since she sat with Travis Kelce’s family during a Chiefs/Bears game amid dating rumors. She followed that up by appearing at the Chiefs/Jets game at MetLife Stadium surrounded by an A-list entourage.

It’s safe to say a lot of NFL fans have had enough. Swift not attending a game last week was a refreshing change of pace.

People got to do this crazy thing called focus on football. Well, consider it fun while it lasted because the circus is likely returning tonight.

Taylor Swift reportedly attending Chiefs/Broncos game. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS)

Taylor Swift reportedly attending Chiefs/Broncos game.

Swift plans on being at Arrowhead Stadium tonight as the Chiefs and Broncos battle it out on the field, according to TMZ.

It will mark her third Chiefs game this season, and we all know what’s going to happen once kickoff rolls around.

Amazon will be locked in on her, X will be on fire with people getting upset by the coverage and it will just be wash, rinse, repeat for three hours.

Is Taylor Swift actually dating Travis Kelce or is it all a stunt? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Is this all a genius PR stunt for Swift’s new movie?

Not to go full tinfoil hat on everyone, but if there’s one thing we all know about Taylor Swift, it’s that she’s a business genius.

She sells out every stadium she’s in, and could very easily end up being the richest singer in American history.

You know what else is happening today other than her attending the game? Her Eras Tour movie premieres in theaters around the country.

How convenient is that! The same day her film premieres, Taylor Swift will be plastered all over Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast. What are the odds? What are the odds she slightly bumps up the release timeline and then for no reason at all shows up to the only NFL game of the day?

There’s very little evidence to suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are actually dating. However, there is plenty to suggest she’s playing the world like a fiddle. The “Wildest Dreams” singer got the world’s most powerful sports league to bend the knee to her.

Now, she’s attending a Chiefs game right when her movie needs a bunch of promotion. You’re kidding yourself if you think those two things aren’t connected.

Why is Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs/Broncos game? (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Either way, get ready for a massive dose of Taylor Swift hype whether you want it or not because it’s coming.