Taylor Sheridan Breaks Silence On Matthew McConaughey Potentially Joining ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

Taylor Sheridan sounds ready to roll with Matthew McConaughey as part of the “Yellowstone” universe.

“Yellowstone” will end with season five, but the universe is definitely not ending. There is at least one prequel in the works, Jimmy will be featured in a new spin-off about the 6666 ranch and Matthew McConaughey “is in late-stage negotiations” for some kind of new show in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, Sheridan has broken his silence on potentially adding one of the most talented actors in America to his “Yellowstone” roster.

Matthew McConaughey is in talks to join the “Yellowstone” universe. (Photo by Gary Miller/WireImage)

Taylor Sheridan says Matthew McConaughey is “a natural fit.”

“He seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do,'” Sheridan said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

While it was initially reported some characters from “Yellowstone” would transition over to McConaughey’s series, it sounds like that may not be the case anymore. THR reported Sheridan suggested the new series “might lean heavily” on a new cast and location.

Taylor Sheridan might be the most talented man in Hollywood. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will…There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story,” Sheridan further told THR when talking about if the show will be a stand-alone.

“Yellowstone” is coming to an end, but Sheridan’s universe is growing.

“Yellowstone” will end with season five. When will that actually happen? Nobody knows. It’s slated to return in November, but the writers’ strike and it not being known if Kevin Costner will return to shoot anything leaves that date in doubt.

It appears there’s a very high chance a November return doesn’t happen. At least, it might not happen with Costner.

No matter what happens with “Yellowstone,” fans will continue to watch Sheridan’s work. The man is the most talented visionary in Hollywood right now. The “Yellowstone” creator is a superstar. Making a series with Matthew McConaughey is guaranteed to be TV gold.

Look at everything else he’s done and then look at what McConaughey has done in his career. “True Detective” remains the greatest single season of TV ever made, and a large part of that is due to McConaughey.

When will Matthew McConaughey’s “Yellowstone” series premiere? (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Millions will watch whenever the follow-up series arrives. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank, and I can’t wait to see what fans get.