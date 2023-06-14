Matthew McConaughey Breaks Silence On ‘Yellowstone’ Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Matthew McConaughey loves the spirit and attitude of the world Taylor Sheridan created with “Yellowstone.”

The hit western series will come to an end with season five and then roll into a sequel series that is supposed to start in December.

McConaughey has been reported as the lead of the unnamed sequel series. He was asked about the situation during an interview with Lex Fridman, and while he didn’t confirm or deny the reports, he made it crystal clear he loves the “ethos” behind “Yellowstone.”

“I admire the simplicity of it. One way you could explain ‘Yellowstone’ and Costner’s role is what will men do to protect land and family in a world that is trying to encroach? In a world where there’s a cowboys ethos that deems trespassing more clear earlier than other hats. I admire that simplicity of right and wrong,” McConaughey said during a fascinating interview with Lex Fridman.

The pair also talked about how that code – protect land and family – is “above the law.”

“It’s a little bit of, ‘If the law ain’t handling this, I am.’ And then it is, ‘The law’s not going to handle it, therefore I am.’ Then it’s, ‘I’m handling this. The law? Talk to them when you get to them. I’m handling this,'” McConaughey explained when talking about that mindset.

You can check out the entire clip below.

McConaughey would be a great addition to the “Yellowstone” universe.

While Matthew McConaughey didn’t directly say whether or not he’s going to do the series, it’s clear he has great admiration for Taylor Sheridan and the entire “Yellowstone” universe.

That’s a must. You can’t have a leading man who doesn’t understand the show or its audience. It’s clear McConaughey understands both.

“Yellowstone” will end with season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

He’s also outstanding in dark roles. The first season of “True Detective” is legendary, and he’s the main reason why.

His portrayal of Rust Cohle was nothing short of unbelievably unsettling.

The sequel series will be great if Matthew McConaughey brings a similar vibe to the “Yellowstone” universe. I have complete faith he will be outstanding in whatever Taylor Sheridan writes. Until then, we sit and wait for season five to return. It’s slated to start in November, but it’s unclear if that will actually happen. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates.