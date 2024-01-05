‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Goes Nuclear On Vegans

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan has no tolerance for nonsense from vegans.

The “Yellowstone” creator is much more than just a Hollywood power player. He owns a gigantic ranch in Texas, and is very aware of what it takes to be a successful farmer and rancher. Unlike most people in the entertainment industry, he’s not cosplaying.

That’s one of the reasons “Yellowstone” is so wildly entertaining because you can feel the authenticity in it. There’s a legendary scene where John Dutton educates Summer Higgins on how refusing to eat meat isn’t virtuous.

Turns out that Taylor Sheridan feels the same way in real life.

Taylor Sheridan torches the idea of voluntarily being vegan.

Sheridan appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Thursday, and found some time to sound off on vegans.

The talented writer said the following (via Whiskey Riff):

I think one of the most absurd positions anyone can take, is they’re a vegan for an ethical reason. It’s preposterous. You can do it for a medical reason. I don’t know what that reason would be, maybe you can’t process meat and can’t process proteins like that. But to do it for an ethical reason is absurd. And the reason I say that is I have plowed a field. It is carnage. It is 12-feet of carnage. And every single plant that you eat is going to be tilled into the ground at some capacity. So you’re gonna kill everything…People have to understand, you have to take ownership. … If you look anywhere in the ecosystem, take man out of it. Virtually everything is living at the expense of another organism, to the degree that if a certain weed grows up over the grass it’s killing the grass. This little sapling grows up over the grass, it’s killing the grass. If the grass grows up before the weeds, it kills the weeds… there is not a vegan fish, there’s not a vegetarian fish. Every fish, every frog, they’re eating another organism to survive. Every one of them.

Hell yeah, Taylor. Hell hell. Talk that talk. He’s 100% correct, and it’s great to hear someone with such a great platform see it.

I grew up in a rural area and there’s farms in my family. I’ve seen firsthand how it works. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@Outkick.com and I’ll tell you all about it. The idea being a vegan is somehow taking a stand for life is absolutely hilarious.

As Sheridan pointed out, plowing a field to plant crops is an absolute massacre. Everything in the ground with a pulse is likely dead in order to plant the crops people will eat. Are vegans okay with that death?

Taylor Sheridan shares some education for vegans during an interview with Joe Rogan. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

There’s a food chain for a reason, and humans are at the top of it. No, we won’t apologize for it. In fact, I might eat two steaks tonight just to prove a point.

Furthermore, humans have been eating meat since we’ve been around. This country won two world wars on beef, chicken, potatoes, eggs, bacon, cold beer and black coffee. If burgers and steaks were good enough for the guys in WWII – when obesity wasn’t a national crisis – then it should be good enough for people in 2024.

Taylor Sheridan roasts people who are voluntarily vegan. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Props to Taylor Sheridan for bringing some heat when it comes to the insanity of people who refuse to eat meat. It’s often for show and means absolutely nothing. You love to hear someone say it!