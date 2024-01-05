Taylor Sheridan Berates Colorado Supreme Court For Removing Trump From Presidential Ballot

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan, creator of the popular TV drama “Yellowstone,” is disgusted with the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Donald Trump from its primary ballot.

Speaking on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Sheridan highlighted how this move sets a dangerous precedent for future political elections. He noted that certain states could start blocking citizens from voting for certain candidates more frequently in the future.

Taylor Sheirdan (right, next to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones), believes the Colorado Supreme Court set a dangerous precedent with its decision on Trump . (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Right now, maybe, the Democrats feel they are justified in that action because they’re so terrified of what Donald Trump may do if he becomes president again,” Sheridan said. “But are they thinking about what’s going to happen in 20 years or 30 years because this has now been established?”

“Another party will be in control, and that party can use all these manipulations of rules to maintain control,” Sheridan continued. “And that’s when you start to have a dictatorship, regardless of left or right. It doesn’t make a difference.”

Sheridan Added That Trump Hasn’t Even Been Convicted Of Anything In Court Yet

He added that this whole issue isn’t just about if Trump is on the ballot or not. As of right now, Trump is awaiting the trials of several different court cases.

However, the presidential candidate has not been convicted of anything. That’s another element of Colorado’s decision that bothers Sheridan even more.

“People can think of Donald Trump however they want to think of Donald Trump. It really doesn’t matter who the individual is,” Sheridan said. “A court in Colorado is going to essentially make a decision based upon a trial that has not happened yet. They’re basically saying he’s guilty of something he hasn’t been tried for, and they’re removing him from a ballot.”

Donald Trump (above) got left off the presidential ballot in Colorado for unjustified reasons. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Sheridan absolutely nailed this situation on the head. Whether or not you like Trump is irrelevant in this conversation. If states start thinking that they can just remove candidates they don’t like from ballots, look out. We’ll never have a fair election ever again.

This spells trouble for every American’s future, regardless of what end of the political spectrum you fall on.