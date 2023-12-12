Taylor Lorenz Complains The New York Times is Too Right-Wing. Seriously.

Videos by OutKick

​​Washington Post tech “reporter” Taylor Lorenz is bothered by the political bias within the New York Times.

You might wonder why a liberal columnist would criticize the political leanings of a paper that has endorsed a Democrat presidential candidate for every election since 1960, starting with John F. Kennedy.

The answer is she’s not.

According to Lorenz — and this is not a headline from the Babylon Bee — the New York Times has long been a right-wing news operation.

Lorenz claims the outlet only allows its journalists to express political opinions if they uphold the conservative orthodoxy.

She posted her claim on Threads, in protest of X:

“Anyone who’s worked as a journalist at the NYT knows that journalists there are absolutely allowed to loudly espouse political opinions, you just have to espouse the *right* political opinions. Right wing opinions are fine, left wing opinions are not,” Lorenz wrote.

The post caused Elon to chuckle:

The parody writes itself — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2023

Lorenz didn’t provide any evidence to support her claim, other than re-posting an article that discussed the Times condemning antisemitism and Hamas.

(Those damn right-wing nut jobs.)

Then again, it’s probably best to leave out examples at the risk of bringing light to the Times’ coverage of Trump-Russia, Covid, BLM, and the Hunter Biden laptop story — all of which echoed the same talking points as MSNBC, CNN and the DNC.

Last year, the website All Sides, which scientifically determines the bias of an outlet, ruled that the New York Times operates with a “strong Left bias.”

Thus, one might argue that Lorenz is clawing for attention and doesn’t really mean what she says, given the decades of evidence to contradict her claim.

However, we reckon she does actually believe the Times is a conservative brand.

See, Taylor Lorenz is nuts. Seriously. She’s off her rocker.

Lorenz is best known for doxxing the then-anonymous creator of the Libs of TikTok X account, whose family members she then harassed.

She even showed up at their front door. With a mask, of course:

Lorenz still wears a mask to this day.

She also recently complained that the government did not lock the country down as much as she would have preferred:

Sure, they are the ones on a “fantasy island.”

Lorenz was the subject of a column of mine in 2021, where we documented her journey into becoming one of the most delusional writers on the internet.

We concluded that, to her, facts are only optional. The truth is secondary. She writes her conclusions before she conducts her research.

And she is really, really afraid of Covid.

Still, we hope her employer doesn’t make her take a trip out of state anytime soon. The last time that happened, less than a year ago, it caused her great trauma:

“I have to fly soon for work & as someone who is medically vulnerable I’m so scared. All COVID precautions that keep high risk people safe have been dropped. I plan to keep an N95 on my face for all 7 hours w/ zero water breaks, but I’m scared it may not seal perfectly. Any tips?” she posted.

Now, tell me that person isn’t loony enough to believe the New York Times is right-wing…