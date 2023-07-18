Tavon Austin Teases NFL Comeback While Terrifying Neighbors During Twitchy Workout

Videos by OutKick

Tavon Austin last saw action during an NFL regular season game in 2021 but his career may not be over just yet. The 33-year-old teased a potential comeback while scaring the hell out of his neighbors during a twitchy backyard workout.

Austin, who spent a portion of last season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, is still moving! The only question is whether an organization has any interest in signing him in any capacity for the 2023 season.

Tavon Austin is staying ready!

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, there was a lot of hope for Austin to be as explosive on the NFL level as he was in college. The West Virginia wide receiver played in Morgantown from 2009 to 2012 and earned First-Team All-American honors as a junior and senior.

Before even getting to the college level, Austin’s Dunbar High School highlight tape is one of the best of all-time. Football fans who were able to witness the Maryland native’s greatness know what’s up!

Austin then went on to total more than 1,200 all-purpose yards in 2011 and came just shy of 2,000 all-purpose yards in 2012. His ‘Only One’ college mixtape is legendary.

Although Austin was nearly impossible to catch or bring down while with the Mountaineers, his best season in the NFL came in 2016 when he caught 58 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams’ first year in Los Angeles. His career may be labeled a “bust” by some.

That’s okay. He still managed to stay in the league for 10 years which is pretty solid.

Tavon Austin may not be done yet!

If a team needs some depth at receiver this fall, Austin is awaiting their call.

He recently posted a pair of workouts to Twitter in which he looks as wiggly as ever— even at 33!

The second video in particular may have caused alarm in his neighborhood. Austin grunts yells with every single cut.

If his neighbors were not aware that an NFLer lived next door, his noises may be cause to call the police. But hey — if it works, it works. Austin looks great for 33!