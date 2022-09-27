Maryland Announces Major Health Update About QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa’s status for Saturday is up in the air at the moment.

The talented quarterback was hurt up after taking a monster hit during a loss to Michigan, and head coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday that he’s a “game-day” decision for the Terrapins.

Receiver Rakim Jarrett is also a game-day decision.

Locksley says Taulia Tagovailoa and Rakim Jarrett will be "game-day decisions." Says he doesn't want to divulge too much information, but they're progressing well. — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) September 27, 2022

Taulia is having a very solid season through the first four games of the year. So far, he’s thrown for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns to help get Maryland to 3-1 to start the season.

Will Taulia Tagovailoa play against Michigan State? (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it sounds like it’s not exactly clear whether or not he’ll be on the field against Michigan State this upcoming weekend.

For those of you who missed it, the hit Taulia took in the 34-27 loss to the Wolverines was absolutely massive.

Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland are hanging with Michigan, but the QB gets hurt on this play pic.twitter.com/jQRDcKcRXV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 24, 2022

Maryland is a very good team when Taulia Tagovailoa is healthy.

It sounds a bit crazy to say out loud, but Maryland is a legit football program with Taulia healthy and under center.

He played decently well against a very good Michigan team before getting hurt. Overall, he puts up respectable numbers in his career since arriving at Maryland.

Since 2020, he has thrown for 40 touchdowns and nearly 6,000 yards for the Terrapins. He’s by far the best QB the team has had in a long time.

If he’s healthy against Michigan State, there’s a real chance the Spartans will take their third loss in a row.

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa’s status is up in the air for the Michigan State game. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hopefully, he’s back out there slinging it ASAP. The team is simply different with Taulia Tagovailoa running and gunning the offense.