Taryn Manning Apologizes For Sharing A Video Revealing That She’s Been Licking A Married Man’s Butthole

If you’re like me then you probably haven’t seen much of Taryn Manning since Orange Is the New Black came to an end in 2019. Not that she hasn’t been working or anything like that, she’s been very busy over the last several years. She just hasn’t been in much that I’ve seen lately.

The 44-year-old, who is probably best known for her role as Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett in OITNB, has also been pretty busy lately in her personal life. It turns out she’s been in a relationship with a married man.

Orange Is the New Black actress attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner)

When the affair took a turn, Manning took to social media and overshared about the relationship. From the sounds of it the guy she was with missed out on a boat and much more.

An upset Manning pulled out her phone and pulled her car over before dishing the details of her affair with an unnamed married man. After collecting herself, the actress blurts out, “The man that I’ve been messing with is a married man.”

She adds, “Every night, well, for about three nights in a row… I was licking his butthole. Yep, because he liked it, and I didn’t mind doing it. Does that bother… is that weird, yeah. And that is what demons do.”

From there she revealed that she was about to buy the married man a boat when things took a turn. She had some word for the man’s wife and some more details about her relationship to share.

Actress Taryn Manning was going to buy her married man a boat today but his WIFE f’ed everything up. [Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black]. 👀😭 pic.twitter.com/qdJsKNzFzm — SixBrownChicks (@SixBrownChicks) August 14, 2023

She Might Have Overshared Just A Little Too Much

Manning deleted the video, but social media had already grabbed a copy of it. So she followed up the bizarre video, and its deletion, with an apology on Instagram.

She posted a lengthy message that starts out, “Over the past few days, I’ve had some time to reflect on the situation I’ve been dealing with. I was deeply hurt and handled things on a public platform when I should’ve dealt with them quietly with the support of my close friends and family.”

Manning admits that she thought about lying about the situation after the video was posted, but thought better of it. She continued that she started a relationship with a married man who told her that he was going to leave his wife.

The actress apologized for exposing her situation in the video, but isn’t sorry for how she loves. She added that she’s looking for a healthy type of love and has learned a huge lesson from the situation.

What a ride from the video to the apology. I don’t think she has much to apologize for personally. She undeniably goes all in for love.

Things didn’t work out for her this time, but there’s someone out there who wouldn’t mind getting to know the real Taryn Manning.

The woman who is willing to drive down the beach, with a backseat full of cash for a down payment on a boat, for the man she loves. Her DMs have to be lit up like a Christmas tree after that video made the rounds.