Tara Reid: I Don’t Have An Eating Disorder, Now Leave Me Alone!

Whew, Tara Reid is fed up.

The 47-year-old actress of American Pie fame is once again taking aim at the haters who have been attacking her for years and years over her body while claiming she has an eating disorder and is anorexic.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Inquisitor, the woman who became one of the most recognized actresses in the world due to her part as Vicky in the 1999 smash-hit “American Pie” smash-hit tells publisher Derek Warburton that the disgusting losers who continuously attack her are wrong with their assumptions.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Tara Reid arrives at the Project Angel Food’s 2023 Angel Awards on September 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“I have no anorexia and never have,” she told the Inquisitor. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”

“So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

This is the same message Reid has had to scream into the media from time to time after the bullies start attacking her on social media over her thin frame.

The latest attack came, according to Page Six, after Reid competed on Season 2 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” where the actress was put through intense military training.

“I thought if I could do this, try this, maybe I can get over some of the things that I have, like, the darkness inside of me,” Reid added. “And a lot of it’s about bullying.”

Tara Reid attends Vegan Fashion Week at California Market Center on October 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reid, who turns 48 in early November, continues to keep busy in the acting world. Her latest movie, Bloodthirst, opens on Halloween. She plays a vampire queen.

Earlier this month, Reid had a film, “Of Things Past”, released on Amazon where she plays the role of Kiki, a young woman who is saved after being seriously injured in an automobile accident.

The beloved actress of a generation says she’s just ready to keep working and ignoring the hate that is spewed by angry people.

“Love will always beat hate,” she said in 2021. “It’s just so hard to find love because you’ve got to find it in yourself first.”