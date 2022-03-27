Tar Heels Stomp On St, Peter’s Dream Season, 69-49; Set To Face Duke In Final Four

Saint Peter’s improbable run has come to an end.
North Carolina (8) defeated the fifteen-seeded Peacocks, 69-49, to cap their Cinderella rally in the Elite Eight.
St. Peter’s KC Ndefo energized the Peacocks in the second half. He recorded five blocks, 10 points and seven rebounds to give Saint Peter’s some presence in the paint.
In the end, it still wasn’t enough to stop UNC forward Armando Bacot.
The 6-foot-10 Bacot dominated the boards: amassing 22 rebounds and recording 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
Bacot controlled the paint while UNC’s Brady Manek dominated beyond the arc.
Manek hit 4 of 6 from three, adding 19 points to help overwhelm the Peacocks.
The Peacocks’ starters failed to find a rhythm (28 total points) as the bench led in scoring (21 points) for most of the contest.
For the first time in NCAA tournament history, UNC will face off against the Duke Blue Devils: with the hope of ending Coach K’s legendary career.
