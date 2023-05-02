Talor Gooch Has His $4 Million LIV Golf Winnings Nearly Cut In Half: ‘It Sucked’

Videos by OutKick
Talor Gooch earned $4 million with his LIV Golf win in Australia two weeks ago, or so he thought.
Gooch put on a clinic in Adelaide for what was his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit, and while he still had over $2 million deposited into his bank account, a huge chunk of money was missing.
The American joined the ‘Fore the People‘ podcast shortly after his win in Australia and explained that it was the tax man who took nearly 50% of his earnings.
“It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47-and-a-half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account. It comes, you know, almost it sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits,” Gooch explained.
“It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47-and-a-half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately. I am by no means complaining, but the four [million], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four.”
While seeing $1.9 million be taken out of your paycheck to go to a country you don’t even live in had to sting, Gooch’s bank account received another significant boost just seven days later.
The 31-year-old became the first back-to-back winner on LIV Golf by earning a win in Singapore as he held off Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Gooch picked up another $4 million with the win, although it’s safe to say Singapore will be taking a share of his winnings.
The Aussies have income/wealth taxes that border on satanic.