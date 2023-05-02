Talor Gooch Has His $4 Million LIV Golf Winnings Nearly Cut In Half: ‘It Sucked’

Videos by OutKick

Talor Gooch earned $4 million with his LIV Golf win in Australia two weeks ago, or so he thought.

Gooch put on a clinic in Adelaide for what was his maiden win on the Saudi-backed circuit, and while he still had over $2 million deposited into his bank account, a huge chunk of money was missing.

Talor Gooch saw a huge chunk of his LIV Golf earnings taken by Australia. (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The American joined the ‘Fore the People‘ podcast shortly after his win in Australia and explained that it was the tax man who took nearly 50% of his earnings.

“It was a little bit disheartening seeing 47-and-a-half percent because Australian taxes [do] not enter the account. It comes, you know, almost it sometimes it’s like 48 hours, but it’s usually 24 hours after the direct deposit hits,” Gooch explained.

“It was a big one this last week, but yeah, it sucked that 47-and-a-half percent was withheld for Australian taxes, unfortunately. I am by no means complaining, but the four [million], once you cut it all up, let’s just say that it’s a lot less than four.”

While seeing $1.9 million be taken out of your paycheck to go to a country you don’t even live in had to sting, Gooch’s bank account received another significant boost just seven days later.

The 31-year-old became the first back-to-back winner on LIV Golf by earning a win in Singapore as he held off Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Gooch picked up another $4 million with the win, although it’s safe to say Singapore will be taking a share of his winnings.

