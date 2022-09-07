Talor Gooch Fires Back At Billy Horschel For Calling LIV Golfers ‘Hypocrites’

The drama between LIV Golf and everyone not associated with the Saudi-backed circuit meets a new high week after week. That trend has continued at this week’s BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, and Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are right in the thick of it.

Horschel, who won the BMW PGA Championship last year, has been the most outspoken PGA Tour player when it comes to LIV Golf that isn’t named Rory McIlroy.

Ahead of his defense this week, Horschel called out LIV golfers playing in this week’s event “hypocrites” and mentioned some players by name, including Gooch.

“The guys that have publicly stated they want to play less, those are the hypocrites,” Horschel said in part.

“I honestly don’t think that the American guys who haven’t supported the PGA Tour should be here – Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak. You’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here? You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get World Ranking points because you don’t have it.”

LIV Golf has applied for World Ranking Points, but has not been awarded them as of yet.

Gooch, who was among the first group of players to jump to LIV Golf, didn’t appreciate Horschel’s comments.

The one-time PGA Tour winner was honest about why he was playing in this week’s DP World Tour event, saying World Ranking Points are absolutely playing a role.

Taylor Gooch Isn’t Shy About His Points Pursuit

World ranking points and first time I’ve earned a spot into this event. Super excited to play. Name a top 50 player in history who hasn't chased world ranking points… https://t.co/QbKMVCKpxH — Talor Gooch (@TalorGooch) September 7, 2022

Gooch also pulled up Horschel’s DP World Tour numbers making a point that while Horschel has become an ambassador for the BMW PGA Championship, he hasn’t exactly been a familiar face on the European circuit.

Billy's DP pro career 2013-today.

64 events. 58 major/WGC/2022

Scottish(pga tour event). 6 pure DP

events in total(I wonder how many he

got $ to play)and his first non maior/

WGC P appearance 2019 BMW(won

fedex in 2014). He supports whats

best for his career. Like all of us do 😁 https://t.co/vJlrZi9y9u — Talor Gooch (@TalorGooch) September 6, 2022

Both Gooch and Horschel made valid points in this particular scenario.

Horschel is right in calling out guys who claimed they wanted to play less golf who have jumped into the playing field this week. With that being said, Gooch has rightfully qualified for the event as a Top 60 player in the world and has every right to tee it up this week.

These petty back and forth will continue until some sort of resolution comes to a head. When that may happen, nobody knows.

