SEC Media Days: Talkin’ Season Is Here, Kirby Smart Will Face A Barrage Of Questions About Georgia’s Culture. Schedule Talk Looms

We have finally made it to talkin’ season in college football. Now that conference media days are upon us, the conversation now turns towards 2023 expectations in the SEC, while Kirby Smart is bracing himself for a number of tough questions.

Kicking things off in Nashville next week, the SEC will have five quarterbacks representing their teams, as a new era is upon us. Sure, guys like KJ Jefferson, Jayden Daniels, Spencer Rattler and Will Rogers will return as starters, Tennessee’s Joe Milton will be the only quarterback at the event that didn’t start in 2022.

Say what you will about the competition around the SEC, it will certainly look different without QB’s like Stetson Bennett and Bryce Young. We didn’t see enough of Anthony Richardson to miss him, though I imagine Billy Napier certainly is, especially looking at his quarterback room.

In 2022, most conversations were centered around NIL and the impact it’s having on college football. Don’t worry, they’ll be a number of coaches looking to set the record straight in-terms of what their collectives bring to the table. This will also be the last season of division play, as the conference moves away from the beloved East and West battles.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Stetson Bennett #13 after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart Will Be Asked About Georgia’s Off-Field Problems

The discussion on whether or not the conference made the right decision with staying at eight-conference matchups will also be a hot-button topic. But none of this will compare to the questions Georgia’s Kirby Smart will be asked. Sure, he will be asked countless times about replacing Stetson Bennett and if his team is poised for a three-peat, but off the field issues will be a main talking point.

Kirby Smart will be asked to explain the off-field culture at Georgia, specifically what we’ve seen in relation to rampant driving violations. Following the tragic passing of former OL Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy, the Georgia football program has been in the spotlight for almost 300 driving violations during Kirby Smart’s tenure, as reported by the AJC.

How Kirby responds to these questions will be interesting to watch unfold. During the Spring meetings in Destin, the Georgia head coach noted that the program has its own ways of punishing players, though he did not go into detail. Next week, he’ll have to do it again, as the questions are not going to just stop being asked. There seems to be a problem in Athens and it’s time for the head coach to tackle these questions and not try to side-step them all.

All Eyes On Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M’s Must-Win Season

Obviously, most folks want to hear how the relationship between Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino is blossoming. If the Aggies want to be successful in 2023, this head coach-offensive coordinator pair has to work. There’s only so much Connor Weigman can do at quarterback for the Aggies, but he will be tasked to handle both coaches in his ear. Let’s be honest, do we actually think Jimbo Fisher is going to stay out of the way of Bobby Petrino? That was a rhetorical question.

Aggie fans will be ready to fire someone if they lose to Miami in week two, while Texas A&M better be fighting for a playoff spot in the first week of November. No more passes, excuses, coaching hires or transfer portal grabs, it’s time for Jimbo Fisher to make a run towards the playoffs. I didn’t forget the Covid year, but that was a one-off, let’s be honest.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies looks at his watch on the way to the stadium before the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field on November 05, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The prominent boosters in College Station, along with the powerful regents, know how important 2023 is. They don’t want to make a change in leadership, especially with Jimbo’s buyout, but also knowing Texas will join the league in 2024. The Aggies need to be running at full-speed when their hated rivals finally have a vote when it comes to league matters. But Jimbo can talk a big-game in Nashville, but none of it will matter until we see him back it up.

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze Finally Able To Answer Questions About Suspensions?

On May 18th, the University of Auburn issued suspensions to an unknown amount of students in-relation to a video that allegedly appeared to show junior running back Jarquez Hunter engaging in explicit activities. From that point on, the school, along with Hugh Freeze has been mum on who was actually suspended and which athletes broke “applicable Auburn Athletics department policy”.

When asked at SEC Spring meetings, Hugh Freeze said he could not comment and that this was a university matter. Its been almost three months now and the school has yet to comment further on the matter, so I am curious to see what Freeze has to say, if anything, in Nashville. The Tigers certainly don’t want to start fall camp with this hanging over their head.

Auburn did not respond when asked about the current status of the investigation or if it was still ongoing.

Which Day Will Coaches Attend SEC Media Days?

We knew what day coaches would take part in the craziness that is SEC Media Days, but the players were just released on Monday.

Monday, July 17th

Brian Kelly-LSU

Eli Drinkwitz-Missouri

Jimbo Fisher-Texas A&M

Tuesday, July 18th

Hugh Freeze-Auburn

Kirby Smart-Georgia

Zach Arnett-Mississippi State

Clark Lea-Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 19th

Nick Saban-Alabama

Sam Pittman-Arkansas

Billy Napier-Florida

Mark Stoops-Kentucky

Thursday, July 20th

Lane Kiffin-Ole Miss

Shane Beamer-South Carolina

Josh Heupel-Tennessee

Alabama

JC Latham, OL, Junior

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior

Dallas Turner, LB, Junior

Players Attending SEC Media Days

Arkansas

Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

Auburn

Luke Deal, TE, Senior

Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

Florida

Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior

Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior

Georgia

Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

Kentucky

Eli Cox, OL, Senior

Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

Josh Williams, RB, Senior

Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

Ole Miss

Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior

Will Rogers, QB, Senior

Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

Javon Foster, OL, Senior

Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

Tennessee

Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

Texas A&M

Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ethan Barr, LB, Senior

Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior

Will Sheppard, WR, Senior

There will certainly be a little trash talking right off Broadway next week at SEC Media Days in Nashville. Also, this will look more like a fan-fest compared to the traditional hotel gathering of fans in Hoover. Either way, we’re almost to the starting line for the 2023 season, and that’s what matters the most.