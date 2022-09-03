Take The UNDER Oregon 19.5 Points Vs. Georgia Saturday

Kickoff for an awesome Week 1 non-conference matchup between the No. 11 Oregon Ducks visiting No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Typically, the SEC owns other conferences and I see that playing out in Oregon-Georgia.

Georgia -16.5 (-110) is a little out of my comfort zone and I have trouble going Under the total (54.5) when the Bulldogs are such massive favorites. However, I’m loving the UNDER 19.5 OREGON DUCKS TEAM TOTAL (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stetson Bennett (left) and Bo Nix. (Getty Images)

Kirby Smart & Bulldogs Bully Bo Nix

Senior Oregon transfer QB Bo Nix might have PTSD from games against the Georgia Bulldogs when his college career is over. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart dominated Nix when he played for the Auburn Tigers from 2019-21.

In three career starts vs. Georgia, Nix is 0-3 with a 56.3% completion rate, 1/2 TD/INT, 97.6 QB Rating (126.2 career QB Rating) and 34 rushing yards in 34 carries. Auburn averaged just 10 points per game (PPG) vs. Georgia in Nix’s career.

Also, bettors might not be running to the window to go Under Oregon’s team total here. Georgia broke the record for most players lost in the 2022 NFL Draft (15) with several being on the defensive side of the ball.

However, Smart is getting filthy rich based on his defensive prowess. Furthermore, it’s “reload not rebuild” for Georgia’s defense. The Bulldogs consistently have top-10 recruiting classes and will always have one of the nation’s best defenses.

That said, there’s a lot of new in Eugene. Former head coach Mario Cristobal took the Miami Hurricanes gig this offseason and Oregon ranks 90th in returning offensive production, per ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Not only that but the Ducks lost last season’s leading rusher, RB Travis Dye, to the transfer portal. And their pass catchers are among their biggest weaknesses according to Pro Football Focus.

Lastly, Georgia’s defense shuts opponents down early in the season. The Bulldogs are allowing 8.6 PPG in Week 1 since Smart took over the football program (est. 2016). Also, Georgia’s defense is allowing just 13.5 PPG in the month of September since 2016.

Go over to DraftKings and BET UNDER OREGON DUCKS 19.5 POINTS (-115).

A $115 wager on Under Oregon’s team total (19.5) cashes a $100 profit if Oregon scores 19 or fewer points.

