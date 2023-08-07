Take The Over In The West Coast Battle

Videos by OutKick

Giants vs. Angels, 9:38 ET

On Saturday, I went 0-2, and it was obviously a pretty ugly day. Then Sunday rolled around and I went 2-0. Things have just been in balance this year, but we are still having a decent enough season and I was able to get a really nice week last week including my biggest play of the MLB season so far to cash. Tonight, we take a play on the Giants and Angels.

In the first half of the season. I mentioned how the Giants were basically on a roller coaster ride, going up and down constantly. They would have weeks where they were beating everyone and doing great, and then weeks where they looked like they had no chance to make the playoffs. Quite honestly, I’m not sure how this team has found this much success so far this year. I don’t think their team has a top 50 player in the league, but baseball is the ultimate team game and if everyone is working together, the team can be very successful. That’s what is happening with them this season. Tonight, they begin a three-game set against the Angels and send out their best pitcher to the mound, Logan Webb. Webb is 9-9 on the season with a 3.45 ERA. This is not a good situation for Webb though as he has struggled significantly on the road. He has a 2.23 ERA at home, but it balloons to 4.75 on the road. He still is pitching deep into most games, but he only lasted 1.1 innings against the Nationals and he allowed six earned runs which was his most recent road start. He has a solid track record against Angels hitters though as he has held them to just a 13-for-59 record.

The Angels are really struggling right now in the midst of a big losing streak.

The Angels are desperate. They decided to go for the playoffs, it really was the only option they had if they wanted to resign Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. The additions have not paid off for them at all though as they are in the midst of a six-game losing streak. They were swept by the division rival Mariners, and have lost eight of their past 10 matchups. The worst part of it all to me is that they lost all four of the Mariners games at home. They are now seven games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League as well. This is not what the team expected when they started trading for players a week ago. They are sending out Patrick Sandoval to the mound with a 6-8 record and 4.11 ERA. His ERA is actually higher in Los Angeles. On the road, he has been much more successful. He had a good July but only made three starts. His first start of August went pretty well as he went five innings against the Braves and only allowed two earned runs. Sandoval has allowed eight hits to Giants hitters in 20 at-bats.

I’m not sure how you can back the Angels right now. They are playing really bad baseball. Will Webb be able to put his road issues behind him? I would seem to think so against a team that is struggling right now. I do think both teams will put up some runs in this one and will take the over for the game as a result.

