Tailgating at Hard Rock Stadium For Dolphins-Patriots Gets Lit. Like, On Fire.

Things got a little wild in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot ahead of the Dolphins-Patriots game this Sunday.

When kids say something is “lit” that means it’s good.

While the tailgating scene at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon before the Patriots-Dolphins game may have been lit in that sense, it was also lit in the traditional, dictionary sense.

Things were on fire. Like, in flames.

My boy was at Dolphins Pats game and I was told someone left a grill on by a vehicle Unfortunately here is the result

This is just brutal man damn!!

Whoa.

That’s an unbelievable amount of damage. That looks like a photo from a warzone, not the parking lot of an NFL game

The fire broke out before the game. Smoke could be seen from inside the stadium just ahead of kickoff

Uh oh! Smoke coming from the parking lot of the NE Corner of @HardRockStadium. Hopefully all is good at the Tailgate!

Dolphin fans, let this be a lesson that fire is nothing to mess with when it comes to tailgating.

Can’t believe we have to have this discussion several years after this video, but here we are.

Dolphins fan literally set on fire after Bills mafia table smash 😂 stop it immediately ✋🏽

Yeah, maybe it’s best to refrain from mixing fire and tailgates Dolphins fans.

Your track record isn’t fantastic.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. While some accounts mention that the fire was started by an unattended grill, there hasn’t been official word on what caused the pre-game blaze in the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot.

