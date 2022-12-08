Fighter Who Flashed Crowd Suggests More R-Rated Antics Might Be Coming

Tai Emery’s antics in the ring might not be stopping in the near future.

The BKFC fighter went mega-viral after she flashed the crowd following a win back in early September. She went from being pretty much completely unknown to being a star overnight.

Well, realizing the strategy worked, it sounds like she’s open to doing some crazy stuff after her fight against Po Denman this weekend, assuming she wins.

"Interesting celebration right there by Tai Emery."



You can say that again. 😳🙈#BKFCThailand3 pic.twitter.com/iMOOSGyqLO — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022

“I like being the naughty kid. I’m excited. I’m excited to see what I want to pull off. Obviously, it’s going to be in the moment, it’s going to depend on how I finish the fight, what round I finish the fight, how bloody the fight was, and just go with it. I get to own that moment … I’m excited to own time for myself and liberate myself in any way I want,” Emery said during an interview with MMA Junkie.

SHE'S BAAAAAAACK. 😳@mma_kings caught up with viral sensation @tai_emery ahead of her return at #BKFCThailand4. Find out what the past few months have been like and what she's cooking up for an encore.



Full interview ▶️ https://t.co/Kf8ufl5rBk pic.twitter.com/VvmYevw1WC — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 7, 2022

Tai Emery has ties to porn star Kendra Lust.

Not only is Tai Emery a BKFC sensation, but she has a major name backing her: porn legend Kendra Lust. It’s like a match made in heaven.

In terms of sponsors, it’s hard to think of a better name to promote Emery than Kendra Lust. As a friend of the podcaster and adult entertainer, I reached out to see if she has any idea what’s coming.

When she gets back to me, I’ll make sure to update you all.

BKFC fighter Tai Emery has ties to Kendra Lust. (Credit: Getty Images)

What might Emery have planned if she snags a monster win against Po Denman this Saturday? Fans will have to wait to find out, but if history tells us anything, it will likely go mega-viral.

If it does, you know OutKick will have you all covered. Tai Emery has become a star, and clearly, she’s intent on capitalizing on that momentum.