Systemic Racism In The Justice System Doesn’t Exist, According To New Research

There’s been a concerted effort by progressives and the institutional left to blame all societal ills on systemic racism. Any time a disparity exists, different outcomes are achieved, or political debate takes center stage, systemic racism is brought up as the only possible explanation.

But according to new research just recently published, in one of the most important areas of public life, the criminal justice system, systemic racism is essentially non-existent.

Stetson University researchers Christopher Ferguson and Sven Smith conducted a quantitative meta-analysis on the evidence based on the justice system and how it treats different races. And after adjusting for social class, they found there’s no bias in U.S. courts.

Their analysis covered 51 studies, and revealed that “neither class nor race biases for criminal adjudications for either violent or property crimes could be reliably detected.”

They also looked at drug crimes, finding that there were “very small” effects, but amounted to just a few percentage points, which could be as a result of “weaknesses of past studies,” according to National Review.

Higher quality studies, by contrast, were “less likely to produce results supportive of disparities.” Unbiased studies consistently showed no evidence of bias, while those with “citation bias” towards the progressive interpretation of criminal justice unsurprisingly more commonly found racism and “consistently produced higher effect sizes.”

The researchers’ conclusion highlights that discussions of systemic racism are often misleading for such a “nuanced issue.”

“Narratives of ‘systemic racism’ as relates to the criminal justice system do not appear to be a constructive framework from which to understand this nuanced issue,” they write.

The US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Lack Of Systemic Racism Should Be Good News

These findings should be cause for celebration. Obviously, eliminating racial bias should be the goal for all institutions.



But progressives reject any information or research that contradicts their world view.

Activists like Ibram Kendi have made “racism” their entire career. If reality proves them wrong, their model collapses. So they relentlessly search for exceptions and anecdotes that support their agenda while ignoring actual high quality research.

“Racism” is good for business, making good news about America’s quest for an equal society a negative outcome to be scorned. That’s how irrevocably flawed our incentive structures are in 2024.

But no matter how much they rage against reality, this research is part of the substantial evidence base proving them wrong. And it’s unquestionably good news.