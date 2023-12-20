Sydney Sweeney Nearly Got A Boob Reduction Until Her Mom Saved The Day

Videos by OutKick

I told you Sydney Sweeney is the Gen Z hero pop culture needs.

A day after the OutKick Culture Department declared that Sweeney will save pop culture, the 26-year-old actress delivered an absolute lesson in how to conduct an interview to the Gen Z actresses who constantly bitch and moan about how awful the world is.

A Glamour UK writer tried to back Sweeney, who is promoting her new movie Anyone but You and has starred in Euphoria and White Lotus, into a corner during an interview where the writer wanted her subject to take a stand on feminism in 2023.

The American actress who is about to become a household name, even with your 65-year-old fathers, turned the conversation into how much she loves her boobs and how her mother saved the day when Sweeney was a teen and thinking about a boob reduction.

“Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them,” the Spokane, Washington native told the writer. “When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’

“And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

Game…over.

I told you guys we’re dealing with a pop culture icon. She’s smart, a cagey veteran, and talks like a real human, definitely not like Snow White Rachel Zegler who spent 2023 bitching and moaning about just about any topic a reporter could ask her about. She even slammed the 1937 version of Snow White.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” Zegler said in an interview with Extra TV. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

You know who should be acting as Snow White if Disney wasn’t run by a bunch of woke idiots who are tanking the business?

Sydney Sweeney.

Tough luck, Bob Iger.

You could’ve been swimming in lakes of cash outside the Magic Kingdom but the wokes decided they had to change history and they hired Zegler as the change agent over the Taylor Swift of Gen Z actresses.

I digress.

Let’s get back to the boobs.

“I went through that process of covering my body up at such a young age, but once I became more confident with myself, [it changed]. I want to show girls that it’s amazing and beautiful and empowering to have the bodies that we have,” Sweeney told Glamour.

YES! SAY IT LOUDER!

Sweeney, I swear to god you were sent from the pop culture gods.

MORE! GIVE US MORE! SAVE POP CULTURE.

From what we can tell, the writer then tried to trap Sweeney with some sort of question about politics.

“I definitely keep my social media focused towards the work that I’m doing and sprinkle in a little bit of myself in there,” she added. “I didn’t go to school to learn politics or social [issues], so I don’t think speaking on things that I’m not fully educated on is the correct way to use my social media presence.”

OMG…I HAVE PICKED THE PERFECT PERSON TO SAVE THE WHOLE DAMN GENERATION.

The Glamour writer wants more action. Give me something about cancel culture. You can practically hear the writer asking Sweeney to cancel someone.

“I don’t hang out with a lot of people [my age],” Sweeney pivots like a pro. “I just hang out with my family, my team, and a couple of close friends, so I don’t know if I can speak on the entirety of Gen-Z. I can only speak on my own personal experience being within Gen-Z and I think it’s awesome that people can speak up about what is important to them.

“We’re trying to navigate a world that is constantly changing. Social media’s constantly changing. I wish there was more grace for others and allowing room for others to grow.”

Go ahead and save this interview. Click on that link. Hit ‘SAVE’ or bookmark or however the hell you keep receipts.

This was a receipts interview and it’s flawless.

It’s a masterclass and no matter where Sweeney goes with her career, she can look back and say this was the exact moment she drew a line in the sand with the loser media scumbags who cheer for misery and hatred in society.

Screw you scumbags.

Sydney Sweeney is wise to your game and she is to be cherished for the hero she is.