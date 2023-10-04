Swiss Writer Gets 60 Days In Jail For Calling Journalist ‘Fat Lesbian’

Videos by OutKick

Ah, Switzerland. The land of the Alps, fine chocolate, and meticulously crafted timepieces.

Freedom of speech? Not so much…

A writer in Switzerland has been slapped with 60 days in jail because he referred to a journalist as a “fat lesbian.”

Alain Bonnet, who goes by Alain Soral, was found guilty of defamation, discrimination, and incitement to hatred after he was critical of Catherine Macherel, a journalist.

According to The New York Post, Soral called Macheral a “fat lesbian.” While that remark was definitely the headliner, he was also critical of her work as an activist, and called her “unhinged.”

So… which one of those things rises to the level of jail time? By Swiss standards, apparently all of them.

Soral’s lawyer called it a “crime of opinion” which is a pretty good summation of it. We may not live in Switzerland, but we still need to stay on our toes as far as threats to our rights, perhaps chief among them being freedom of speech.

As Mary Katharine Ham wrote for OutKick this week, the fight for free speech is one that everyone needs to be a part of.

So, yes a guy in Switzerland getting two months in the clink for using the words “fat lesbian” doesn’t have much bearing on any of Stateside at the moment, but who’s to say something similar isn’t coming our way?

It should be noted that Soral is no stranger to controversy. He has multiple convictions in France for denying the Holocaust, which is punishable by law there.

Soral’s attorney said that they will appeal the decision to Swiss federal courts. He also mentioned the European Court of Human Rights as well.

