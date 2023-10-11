Swiss Soccer Player Alisha Lehmann Says A Well-Known Celebrity Offered Her More Than $100k For A One Night Stand

Videos by OutKick

So you want to be the face of a sport? Getting a ton of attention on social media and being recognized all over the world comes with some perks, but there are also some downsides to the increasing spotlight.

Swiss soccer player Alisha Lehmann, who plays for the English team Aston Villa, is living that life right now. She’s built a following on Instagram and TikTok that is now over 25 million. This has put her in the face of women’s soccer discussions.

Alisha Lehmann of Aston Villa during the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Semi Final in Walsall, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Finding herself in that discussion has landed her on the radar of A-list celebrities as well. The 24-year-old has brand deals, is slinging calendars, and recently she’s been collecting additional income from content behind a paywall.

Alisha’s DMs have to be a mess with that big of a following and the fact that she’s bouncing around on the celebrity radar. Thanks to a recent podcast appearance, we now know that her text messages are a mess too.

During a visit to Miami, she says that she received a six-figure offer from a well-known celebrity for a one night stand. She told German rapper Shirin David on the podcast Dir Tea Talk about the indecent proposal from the internationally known celeb.

“I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club,” she said. “I got a message on my mobile, which I didn’t reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me.”

Alisha Lehmann Kept The Receipts From The Celebrity Offer

“The texts came from a very well known person. We had previously bumped into one another at an event,” Alisha continued. “The message said, ‘I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs (roughly $110,000) to spend a night with her.'”

When she turned down the offer, and questioned the amount of the offer, the celebrity’s agent started messaging her bodyguard begging for her to accept it. That didn’t happen, but she says that she kept the receipts.

“But my answer was – no way! And just 100,000?,” she said. “The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.”

Host Shirin David asked, “Is it from a footballer?”

If it is a famous internationally known soccer player, Alisha’s not saying. She answered, “I cannot reveal his name. But he is very, very well known on an international level.”

As crazy as it sounds, this isn’t her first six-figure offer. Earlier this year a subscription-based platform tried to get her to join with an offer that totaled $100,000. She declined that offer, but did eventually join another platform.

It doesn’t sound like the same can be said for celebrity one night stand offers. Whoever the mystery internationally known celebrity is better hope she never needs to, or decides to, drop those receipts.