Swimmer Destroys Left Over Fake Donald Trump Kiss Controversy

Swimmer Riley Gaines-Barker has a message for the lib lib lefties trying to create a controversy over her interaction with Donald Trump during his Saturday speech at CPAC.

She didn’t dodge a kiss from President Trump, you fools.

On Instagram, Gaines-Barker, who famously tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas during an NCAA national championship race and was told by a race official to pose with the 6th place trophy and they were sending Thomas home with the 5th place trophy, addressed the matter with Trump.

“What an honor to be called to share a stage with the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. Less than a once in a lifetime experience!” she wrote about Saturday’s experience at CPAC.

…

“This is a prime example of the left media pushing propaganda to fit their narrative. In no way, shape, or form did I “dodge a kiss” from Trump nor was I uncomfortable on that stage with him at any point in time.



“I slightly turned my head so I could hear what he was saying to me. Proof that not everything you read is factual. But keep clutching at straws, it’s almost comical,” the swimmer added.

Ah, but the Ukraine-flag-waving lib lib Twitter bozos spent their weekend thinking they’d hammered the final nail in Trump’s coffin only to be rebuffed. LOOK AT THIS ANIMAL…HE TRIED TO KISS THAT POOR WOMAN…SHE HAD TO GET OUT OF THE WAY OF INCOMING FIRE FROM THIS PIG…WE MUST DEFEAT HIM IN 2024!

Gaines-Barker: Nope, I was just trying to hear what he was saying to me.

You think they’ll take the woman’s word for it? Absolutely not. The lib libs already want her to compete against biological males in a pool. The last thing they’ll let a biological woman say is that she wasn’t dodging a kiss from Trump.

Remember, they’re the party of tolerance and inclusion.