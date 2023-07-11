SWAT Standoff At Caesars Palace In Las Vegas: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

A SWAT standoff is underway at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Vegas police announced shortly before 2:00 PM EST that the department was “actively trying to resolve” a situation following a report of a domestic disturbance. Interestingly, the police did not specify the exact location.

However, it didn’t take long at all for people on social media to identify the location in question as Caesars Palace, which is the most recognizable hotel in Vegas.

#BREAKING We are actively trying to resolve this situation.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., LVMPD dispatch received a report of a domestic disturbance at a hotel in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Officers arrived and attempted to contact the individuals in a room. pic.twitter.com/hfSfZpHjDP — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 11, 2023

Upon attempting to make contact, an individual refused to comply and indicated he was armed, according to the Daily Mail. At that point, SWAT and negotiators were sent to the mid-strip property.

Videos of the chaos are circulating social media, and one shows a gaping hole in a high up window as a massive object comes flying out.

As anyone who has ever been to Vegas knows, those hotels are more than high enough where anything coming out of them could easily cause someone to die if it hit them.

Las Vegas police SWAT standoff at Caesars Palace – armed man busting windows out of Caesars hotel room on Las Vegas Strip sources say he is armed and fear he could stray shooting… pic.twitter.com/L19SQV7J1x — NetworkinVegas.com (@Networkinvegas) July 11, 2023

Vegas has a history of violence when it comes to an armed gunman.

A report of an armed individual is going to be taken seriously anywhere. That’s just a fact, but it’s going to be treated with an extra level of seriousness in Las Vegas.

Vegas is a city loaded with security. You can’t go anywhere without seeing armed and unarmed security. Some security in Vegas openly carries rifles and wears plates. Security has also only increased ever since the 2017 mass shooting by Stephen Paddock that left 60 dead and hundreds wounded.

Now, there’s reports of a possibly armed gunman holed up from an elevated position in the middle of the strip. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why this situation could go south real fast if bullets start flying.

The SWAT would have to breach after covering a lot of ground in the hallway. As anyone who knows CQB knows, it’s a horrible setup for the officers.

SWAT standoff underway at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Hopefully, the SWAT team can diffuse the situation without anyone getting hurt. It’s a fluid situation. Check back for updates.