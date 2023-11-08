Democrat Who Filmed Porn, Liked Being Choked Learns Fate In Virginia Election

Videos by OutKick

Susanna Gibson will NOT serve in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Gibson, a Democrat, battled Republican David Owen for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, but was embroiled in scandal when old porn videos she shot on a website called Chaturbate with her husband surfaced. The Washington Post first discovered the videos, and the content/scandal spread like a wildfire.

Well, Gibson learned her fate Tuesday night after losing to Owens. The Republican secured 51.16% (17,878 votes) of the vote to Gibson’s 48.40% (16,912 votes) with all 19 precincts of House of Delegates District 57 reporting, according to VPAP.org.

The fact the race was within 1,000 votes given Gibson’s porn scandal is honestly a bit surprising.

Susanna Gibson (not pictured) lost her race for the Virginia House of Delegates. She was consumed by chaos and scandal after old porn videos surfaced. (Credit: Getty Images)

Susanna Gibson loses Virginia House of Delegates race after porn scandal.

Gibson’s porn videos became a major story in September, and she still managed to put up a respectable election effort.

The videos were also incredibly graphic. The Daily Wire reported she stated in one video, “I’ll let you f*ck me in the a** doggy style in a private room if someone wants to pay. That’s the deal.”

The Democrat candidate also allegedly made it clear she loved rough sex and was okay with being urinated on.

“I like being choked. I like being hit. I do,” Gibson allegedly claimed in one video. In another, she told fans, “Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens. Again, I’m raising money for a good cause.”

Turns out that while she might allegedly enjoy getting a bit freaky, Virginia voters weren’t impressed. At the very least, not enough were impressed for her to win. I’m still a little stunned she managed to secure 48.40% of the vote AFTER the porn videos became public. House of Delegates District 57 is apparently a very sex positive district. To quote the great Dan Dakich, “I ain’t mad about it.”

Susanna Gibson reportedly filmed pornographic acts online. (Getty Images)

I do find it funny as hell. A woman was moonlighting in porn with her husband and nearly ended up being an elected official. Imagine hearing that 20 years ago. It never would have happened, but we’re living in unique times. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.