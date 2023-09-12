Democrat Candidate Filmed Sex Acts Under The Porn Name ‘HotWifeExperience’: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Virginia Democrat candidate Susanna Gibson reportedly filmed sex acts for fans on the internet prior to running for office.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Gibson “performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with ‘tips’ for specific requests.”

The sex acts occurred on a website called Chaturbate. The Virginia’s House of Delegates candidate’s videos appear to have stopped posting online around late September 2022, according to the same report.

That means she’s been out of the porn game for roughly a year.

Susanna Gibson (not pictured) is running for office in Virginia and reportedly filmed sex acts online. (Credit: Getty Images)

Susanna Gibson’s sex videos reportedly are incredibly graphic.

The Daily Wire also confirmed the existence of the videos and reported that they contain incredibly graphic content. In one video, she reportedly told her husband and viewers, “I’ll let you f*ck me in the a*s doggy style in a private room if someone wants to pay. That’s the deal.”

In other videos on the X-rated platform, she offered to urinate for people if they paid enough and made it clear she likes rough sex.

“Y’all can watch me pee if you tip me and some tokens. Again, I’m raising money for a good cause,” Gibson told viewers, according to the same Daily Wire report.

She also claimed in a video posted September 11, 2001, “I like being choked. I like being hit. I do.”

Virginia Democrat House of Delegates candidate reportedly filmed sex acts on an X-rated site. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gibson hits back after the videos surface.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me. My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” Gibson told The Washington Post.

Her lawyer Daniel P. Watkins also claimed sharing the videos, which reportedly were posted online by Gibson, possibly violates Virginia’s revenge porn law.

“We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement,” Watkins told The Washington Post.

Susanna Gibson reportedly filmed pornographic acts online. (Getty Images)

In an era of crazy politics, a woman running for office who used to moonlight as an amateur porn star is definitely near the top of the list. Just an absolutely insane situation. Make sure to check back to OutKick for any updates as we have them.