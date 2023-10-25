Superintendent Cancels Halloween Over DEI Concerns

Videos by OutKick

A New Jersey school district canceled official school-wide Halloween celebrations this year. His reason: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Why else?

The superintendent, Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, said that Halloween parties could be seen as offensive to people from various cultural and religious backgrounds. So, he just couldn’t risk allowing it.

“As you know, South Orange & Maplewood School District is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion meaningfully – not just saying the words but also promoting an inclusive school… Our aim is to build a consistent approach across the District as to how our schools observe and celebrate holidays and special events,” Taylor wrote. “Each year, questions arise from families, students, and staff about what SOMSD schools will be doing regarding Halloween.”

Taylor and the district reflected on the following questions:

“Is promoting school-sponsored Halloween activities creating indirect and unintentional financial hardships for students and families? Do school-sponsored Halloween activities violate the dignity of some of our students and families, either culturally or religiously? Does the promotion of school-sponsored Halloween activities create tensions with the equity and access values of SOMSD?”

Over the years, it has become challenging for kids to dress up for Halloween at the risk of some miserable social media users pretending their costume is a form of cultural appropriation or racism.

There are webpages now dedicated to warning children what not to wear over concerns it might offend someone.

Imagine being a white kid in 2023…

According to GoodHouseKeeping, no-nos this year include dressing up as “the COVID-19 pandemic,” “body-shaming and objectifying costumes,” “zombie versions of deceased celebrities,” and “an unhoused person.”

Oh, society, the people have become so fragile.

Still, even as the list of “offensive” costumes grows, canceling school-wide Halloween events entirely is a new one.

Even Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy took issue with the decision. “Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break,” Murphy posted to X.

Yes, seriously.

And sadly.

By the way, there is no better costume for an adult male than dressing up as a “woman.” Like Dylan Mulvaney.

