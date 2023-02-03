Seth Rogen Is Right About One Thing: ‘Superbad’ Was The Last Great High School Film

Videos by OutKick

Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” is one of the very few coming of age stories that has withstood the test of time.

As we all know, Hollywood has turned into a complete joke, and most of what the entertainment industry releases these days is a complete and total joke.

However, that wasn’t always the case. Back in the day, movies were actually edgy and fun. “Superbad” was right at the top of the list of all-time comedy greats when it premiered in 2007. While there have been some solid comedies since, nothing has really come close.

The impact of “Superbad” isn’t lost on Rogen, who starred in and wrote the movie.

“Superbad” is a legendary comedy. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” is the last great high school film.

While promoting the film “The Fablemans,” Rogen touched on how “Superbad” is still a hit with people who were just very young children when it came out.

“What’s crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends’ favorite movie is ‘Superbad.’ So it never changed for some reason. No one’s made a good high school movie since then,” Rogan told People in a joking fashion when talking about the classic and his “The Fabelmans” co-star, according to the outlet.

Rogen isn’t wrong.

While Seth Rogen’s ability to entertain the masses has seemingly fallen off a cliff, he’s 100% correct when he says “Superbad” is the last great high school film.

Hell, he could even take it a step further and argue “Superbad” was the last great comedy. The only other two comedies after it that are in the conversation are “The Hangover” in 2009 and “This is the End” in 2013.

Nothing else over the past 16 years really touches “Superbad.” There used to be a time in America where it was okay to laugh and make jokes. Not anymore.

Is “Superbad” the last great comedy? (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Now, the PC/woke crowd will cancel you if you push the limits, and that’s led to comedy more or less dying. Instead of a couple really funny movies every year, we now get films that mostly lecture viewers or try to just mark boxes on the list of woke necessities.

That’s not what “Superbad” was all about. It was raunchy, hilarious, edgy and laugh out loud funny. It’s impossible to sit through and not laugh constantly.

It’s not just great. It’s the best teen comedy ever made, and I’d love to debate anyone who has a counterargument.

As a society, we need to get back to making movies like “Superbad.” The world would be much better off if we all get back to laughing. While that seems like an uphill battle in 2023 America, OutKick will. always be here to lead the charge.