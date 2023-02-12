Super Bowl LVIII Betting Lines Following 2023 NFL ‘Big Game’

Videos by OutKick

The sun has set on the NFL 2022-23 season with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 2nd Super Bowl in the last four years by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday.

For some of us it’s not too early to look at Super Bowl 2024 odds but, for others, now is as good as time as any. Below are the Super Bowl 2024 odds for every NFL team from DraftKings Sportsbook following Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl 2024 odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Super Bowl Favorites

Kansas City Chiefs (+600)

Buffalo Bills (+700)

San Francisco 49ers (+800)

Philadelphia Eagles (+900)

Cincinnati Bengals (+900)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow looks on during the AFC Championship vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Contenders

Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)

Baltimore Ravens (+2200)

Chargers QB Justin Herbert throws a pass play during the AFC Wild Card game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Sleepers

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800)

New York Jets (+2800)

Denver Broncos (+3000)

Miami Dolphins (+3000)

Green Bay Packers (+3000)

Los Angeles Rams (+3500)

Rams DT Aaron Donald getting back to the huddle during a game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hey, crazier things have happened

Las Vegas Raiders (+4000)

New York Giants (+4000)

Cleveland Browns (+4000)

Minnesota Vikings (+4500)

New Orleans Saints (+5000)

Giants QB Daniel Jones signals to his team vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Super Bowl Longshots

Carolina Panthers (+5500)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)

New England Patriots (+6000)

Washington Commanders (+7000)

Seattle Seahawks (+7000)

Tennessee Titans (+7500)

Atlanta Falcons (+7500)

Chicago Bears (+8000)

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett in action vs. the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

‘Tank-Mode’

Indianapolis Colts (+15000)

Houston Texans (+20000)

Arizona Cardinals (+20000)

