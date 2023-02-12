Super Bowl LVIII Betting Lines Following 2023 NFL ‘Big Game’

Videos by OutKick
The sun has set on the NFL 2022-23 season with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 2nd Super Bowl in the last four years by beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 Sunday.
For some of us it’s not too early to look at Super Bowl 2024 odds but, for others, now is as good as time as any. Below are the Super Bowl 2024 odds for every NFL team from DraftKings Sportsbook following Super Bowl LVII.
Super Bowl 2024 odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Super Bowl Favorites
- Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
- Buffalo Bills (+700)
- San Francisco 49ers (+800)
- Philadelphia Eagles (+900)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+900)
Super Bowl Contenders
- Dallas Cowboys (+1400)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+2200)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2200)
Super Bowl Sleepers
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800)
- New York Jets (+2800)
- Denver Broncos (+3000)
- Miami Dolphins (+3000)
- Green Bay Packers (+3000)
- Los Angeles Rams (+3500)
Hey, crazier things have happened
- Las Vegas Raiders (+4000)
- New York Giants (+4000)
- Cleveland Browns (+4000)
- Minnesota Vikings (+4500)
- New Orleans Saints (+5000)
Super Bowl Longshots
- Carolina Panthers (+5500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000)
- New England Patriots (+6000)
- Washington Commanders (+7000)
- Seattle Seahawks (+7000)
- Tennessee Titans (+7500)
- Atlanta Falcons (+7500)
- Chicago Bears (+8000)
‘Tank-Mode’
- Indianapolis Colts (+15000)
- Houston Texans (+20000)
- Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
Follow or fade my picks here, for not just the NFL but the NBA, NHL, PGA Tour, college football, and college hoops as well!
FOLLOW GEOFF ON TWITTER: @Geoffery_Clark
Listen to the ‘OutKick Bets with Geoff Clark’ podcast HERE.
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
First-time DraftKings users can get up to a $1,000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.