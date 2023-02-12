Jason Derulo’s Dancing With Robot Dogs At Super Bowl Leaves Fans Frightened, Sparks ‘Black Mirror’ Fears

Videos by OutKick

Jason Derulo has sold over 250 million singles worldwide since beginning his solo recording career in 2009. The 33-year-old remains one of the most recognizable figures in music.

As such, he was invited to perform at the Super Bowl. Kind of.

Derulo joined The Black Keys for the third-annual TikTok Tailgate. He got on stage a few hours before kickoff and performed a medley of his biggest hits, as well as his new song with David Guetta.

Music aside, Derulo’s performance was worrisome to many. Not because of its underlying themes or anything like that, but because of its background dancers.

As Derulo shimmied and shook across the stage, he was joined by a bunch of dogs. Just not real ones.

To his right and his left, robot dogs danced together in unison to a choreographed routine. Well, in their cases, a programmed routine.

Aquí tenemos a Jason Derulo en la previa de la LVII Super Bowl, a escasas dos horas del inicio del partido entre los Philadelphia Eagles y los Kansas City Chiefs. ¡Este tío estuvo actuando en la Plaza Mayor de Valladolid hace apenas cinco meses! pic.twitter.com/G0ifxf8Z5c — Arturo Posada (@arturoposada) February 12, 2023

The robot dogs either were, or closely resembled Boston Dynamics’ robot dog, Spot.

Boston Dynamics has promised not to weaponize their robots.

While violence is forbidden, apparently dancing on stage before the Super Bowl is allowed.

Derulo’s performance did not inspire much confidence. Fans who tuned-in to Fox’s pregame coverage were both confused and frightened by the robots.

Many of them referenced an episode of Black Mirror in which robot dogs attack.

Others were simply baffled by the technology. Some were legitimately frightened.

Jason Derulo using Boston Dynamic dogs as backup dancers. This is how it begins. pic.twitter.com/T0NAsK2WBY — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) February 12, 2023

Not Jason Derulo having robotic dogs dancing on the stage for his super bowl pre party performance 💀 pic.twitter.com/cSGtLeT0XX — ✨🌈🌼 Figgy 🔜 PHX Lights 🌌 (@jordan_figgy) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo, I like you, you seem like a nice guy, but get the fuck out of here with these skynet AI robot dogs pic.twitter.com/ZofCIHChKh — Dante (@DanteTheDon) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo’s got those robot dogs out there with him, I hope they don’t fire on the crowd. — Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 12, 2023

I see these little robot dogs dancing w/ @jasonderulo at the Super Bowl Pregame Show and all I can think about is Skynet telling all the humans to bow down. #SuperBowl #Terminator — Mike Manning (@mike_manning_) February 12, 2023

I’m sorry the robot dogs are freaking me out in Jason Derulo’s performance. This is the moment SkyNet goes online. — Cecelia Hanley (@CHanley_Digital) February 12, 2023

These robots with Jason Derulo aint it – made me feel uncomfy for whatever reason 😂 — Lizz! (@LizzNoDiggity) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo having all these damn Black Mirror robots dancing on Fox right now is making me so uncomfortable. 😬 — Sarah Blevins (@Lady_Blevins) February 12, 2023

not the jason derulo robots being used to scan the faces of people in the audience 😂😂 #SuperBowl — #loveyourchichos ᵕ̈ (@zarigee) February 12, 2023

Umm Jason Derulo pre game performance…ya it was ok. However, I could do without the creepy robot dogs as backup dancers 😩 — Devo Brown (@devobrown) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo dancing with literal military hardware (the Boston Dynamics robot dog) as part of his pregame performance is really fucking bleak and weird. — realcooltweets4u (@amoresnyc) February 12, 2023

jason derulo boston dynamics robot back up dancers is a terrifying visual experience — Rachel 🌈🌻 (@qbist) February 12, 2023

I can’t be only one little creeped out by the robot dogs in @jasonderulo pregame performance 😅 #SuperBowl — cody heintz (@kingmeup21) February 12, 2023

The overwhelming theme of the performance stemmed from one simple question— why?!

Is this the future?! Is this the beginning of the end?! Are robots beginning their takeover?!

Probably not, but maybe. You never know.

Derulo’s performance, good or bad, left fans wondering whether the robots were necessary, even though they were pretty lit!