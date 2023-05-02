After Further Review Fox’s Super Bowl LVII Broadcast Was The Most-Watched Ever

Videos by OutKick

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was the most-watched Super Bowl of all-time according to newly released Nielsen data.

A total of 115.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the Chiefs take down the Eagles in February, which was a 2% uptick from the year prior when the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals. The initial viewership numbers reflected that 113 million tuned into Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl XLIX in 2015, Russell Wilson’s infamous interception game against the New England Patriots, previously held the record for most viewers with 114.4 million.

“Today, Nielsen restated the viewership for FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVII as 115.1 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl in history,” FOX Sports said in a tweet.

“This revision is the product of a thorough review by Nielsen,” according to FOX.

Today, Nielsen restated the viewership for FOX Sports’ presentation of Super Bowl LVII as 115.1 million viewers – the most-watched Super Bowl in history. This revision is the product of a thorough review by Nielsen that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables… pic.twitter.com/cZV5TysadX — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) May 2, 2023

It comes as no surprise that last year’s Super Bowl broke viewership records seeing as how it was a fantastic, wire-to-wire contest.

The Chiefs outscored the Eagles 24-11 in the second half to win the game 38-35. You also had the heroics factor involved as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes played on a banged-up ankle.

The 2024 Super Bowl won’t be broadcast on Fox. Instead, CBS will have its turn in broadcasting the big game.