NFL Bettor Turns $500 Into $200K+ On Improbable Four-Leg Touchdown Parlay During Record-Setting Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII set records for sportsbooks across the United States on Sunday night. Early data from the 57th iteration of the big game saw a 25% increase in transactions this weekend than any Super Bowl weekend past.

More than 100,000 transactions were verified in and around State Farm Stadium on Sunday alone. Considering that sports betting was legal in more states than ever, the record-breaking amount of bets placed on the game between Kansas City and Philadelphia wasn’t a huge surprise.

Although there were multiple big bets that were paid out during and after the big game, including a $1.68 million wager on the Chiefs through DraftKings, one parlay stands out in particular. A four-leg, $500 touchdown parlay — also placed with DraftKings — turned into six-figures.

The bettor chose the following Kansas City players to score a touchdown at any time:

Isiah Pacheco +125

Kadarius Toney +230

Travis Kelce -120

Skyy Moore +600

All together, the parlay had +40000 odds and paid out $200,500 if it hit.

Kelce got things started by scoring on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 6:57 left in the first quarter.

And then the scoring completely stalled for Kansas City’s offense. The Chiefs did not score another offensive touchdown for the rest of the first half and the parlay’s odds of cashing started to slim.

It got back on track with the first touchdown of the second half when Pacheco scored from one yard out.

POP LOCK & DROP IT 🕺 pic.twitter.com/1pGXjavU6a — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 13, 2023

With two of the four touchdown scorers out of the way, only two remained. They were both the least probable to get into the end zone.

Toney, who was traded from New York after Week 7, had scored just twice in 12 games with Kansas City. Moore, a rookie, had not scored all season.

They both found pay dirt on virtually the same play, less than three minutes apart.

Moore’s touchdown, the first of his NFL career, cashed the bet. All four legs of the anytime touchdown parlay hit, despite the improbable odds. The NFL bettor turned $500 into $200,500 just like that!