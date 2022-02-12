Super Bowl LVI: When, Where, How To Watch & More

Videos by OutKick

Ah, the Super Bowl. The Sunday in February where millions gather around to watch the culmination of the NFL’s season. The best of the AFC and NFC for 60 minutes for the richest prize in sports: the Lombardi Trophy.

This year’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals will be just the second time that two former first overall picks square off in the NFL’s biggest game in quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (2009) and Joe Burrow (2020). The first occurrence came in Super Bowl 50 (2015-16), when the Broncos’ Peyton Manning faced off against the Panthers’ Cam Newton.

For Los Angeles, it’s the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance, and first since the 13-3 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (2018-19). The Rams’ lone Super Bowl victory came in Super Bowl XXXIV (1999-2000), a 23-16 victory over the Titans.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is looking for its first Super Bowl victory in the franchise’s third appearance. The last came 33 years ago in Super Bowl XXIII (1988-89), a 20-16 defeat to the 49ers.

OutKick has got you covered on everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Sunday, Feb. 13 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Rams/Chargers. This will be just the second time in Super Bowl history that a participating team will play in its home stadium. The Buccaneers were the first to accomplish the feat, last season in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Where to watch?

TV: NBC, Telemundo

NBC, Telemundo Stream: Peacock

Who is announcing this year’s Super Bowl?

Play-by-play announcer : Al Michaels

: Al Michaels Analyst : Cris Collinsworth

: Cris Collinsworth Sideline reporters : Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

: Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen Rules analyst: Terry McAulay

Who is performing the National Anthem & the Halftime Show?

National Anthem: country music artist Mickey Guyton

country music artist Mickey Guyton Halftime Show: rap/hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl betting lines & spreads

Spread: Rams -4

Rams -4 Moneyline: Rams -198; Bengals +166

Rams -198; Bengals +166 Over/under: 48.5

