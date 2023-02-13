Super Bowl Halftime Show Dominated By Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors; Rep Confirms Baby On The Way

Videos by OutKick

If you watched the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show (featuring Rihanna) but not listening, you’re not the only one.

The big show for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles featured celebrated pop artist Rihanna.

While the setlist and performance weren’t spectacular — featuring a ton of radio fodder from the past 15 years, mediocre choreography and an underwhelming stage presentation — the show was dominated by speculation as to whether the star has a bun in the oven.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After the first song bets were locked in when Rihanna performed “B***h Better Have My Money,” the conversation shifted to whether the extra bump of belly from RiRi was our first glimpse of a baby on the way.

Rihanna, who’s been away from the music industry for nearly six years, showed up in an all-red get-up, with a large red fur coat largely covering her torso.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a rep for Rihanna confirmed that she is indeed welcoming her second child after all the speculation dominated the halftime chatter.

On May 19, 2022, Rihanna welcomed her first child: a son with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna’s pregnancy is up for debate, but at least we can all agree that the halftime show was a massive letdown.

Wait is Rihanna pregnant or am I seeing shit ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/hPn9ACcnFG — onna🫶🏽 (@onnaelise10) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s baby in the womb rn

pic.twitter.com/dz3p34LAPD — Jeffery Werkins (@JefferyWerkins) February 13, 2023

https://twitter.com/ComplexMusic/status/1624945650579406849?s=20&t=XDvznTe3sg8HQwdjntyjUA

Rihanna begins her Halftime show at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j3ikjnBt8Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2023